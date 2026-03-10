Procede Software and Yooz Strengthen Partnership with Next Generation Accounts Payable Integration

Delivering Intelligent AP Automation to Power the Future of Commercial Vehicle Dealerships

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the general release of its integration with Yooz, an intelligent accounts payable (AP) automation platform. With this release, customers gain seamless, intelligent AP automation while maintaining Excede’s role as the core system of record and foundation for business operations and data integrity.Following the partnership announcement at the 2025 Procede Software Conference, the Yooz integration is now live and available for organizations looking to reduce manual AP work, improve financial visibility, and strengthen operational control across complex, multi-location environments.“This release represents an exciting next step in our partnership with Yooz and an important milestone for Procede and our customers,” said Larry Kettler, CEO and Chairman of Procede Software. “Together, we’re delivering a streamlined accounts payable integration that brings meaningful automation to dealership workflows, driving greater efficiency without disrupting core business operations.”Purpose-built for dealership financial workflowsThe Yooz integration enables dealerships to automate accounts payable while keeping Excede as the system of record. Core financial and purchase order data are synchronized between the systems, with three-way matching to help teams quickly identify quantity and price discrepancies. Once invoices are approved and paid, accounting entries are automatically posted back into Excede.“Yooz was built to eliminate waste and bring clarity to complex financial operations,” said Laurent Charpentier, CEO of Yooz. "Our integration with Procede extends a market-leading platform, Excede, allowing customers to automate accounts payable at scale while maintaining the control and visibility finance leaders expect."Built on AI-driven automation designed for financial documents and accounting workflows, Yooz applies intelligence across invoice capture, routing, matching, and fraud detection to reduce exceptions and increase accuracy. Combined with real-time visibility into invoice and payment status and configurable approval workflows, Yooz helps Procede customers gain stronger financial control and scale accounts payable operations efficiently across high-volume and multi-location environments.This integration marks the beginning of a broader innovation roadmap between Procede Software and Yooz. Future enhancements will expand automation capabilities and deepen workflow optimization, including the introduction of line-level matching to provide more granular visibility and control across invoice and purchase order data. Together, these advancements reinforce both companies’ commitment to helping dealerships streamline financial operations while maintaining accuracy, scalability, and strong system integrity.Getting StartedTo learn more, register for the upcoming webinar on March 26, where Procede and Yooz will provide an in-depth overview of the integration and its impact on dealership AP workflows. If you’re interested in leveraging the Yooz Integration with Excede, please contact sales@procedesoftware.com for more information.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excedeto run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on MicrosoftSQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and emerging AI capabilities, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at www.procedesoftware.com About YoozYooz is the most intelligent financial operations automation solution that fights waste, risk, fraud, and errors all while driving growth and profitability. We deliver Lean Financial Operations™ for the most ambitious companies on the planet, to even the most complex financial environments, so you can achieve the clarity you deserve to grow. Our solutions power financial operations automation with an unmatched combination of the most flexible workflow engine, the smartest real-time applied AI and data insight, the most intuitive user experience, and the most comprehensive end-to-end transparency all protected by the most secure, AI-driven document fraud protection. The result is financial operations that are faster, simpler, deeper, and safer. We have 6,000+ customers globally and have processed 200m+ invoices.Learn more at GetYooz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.