Procede Software Accelerates Its AI-First Strategy with the Latest Procede Intelligence Enhancements

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today unveiled upcoming advancements to Procede Intelligence, set to expand its AI-driven capabilities across the Excede platform. Building on strong adoption and measurable improvements in workflow efficiency, this latest update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering practical, integrated intelligence that simplifies daily work, improves data quality, and empowers users with faster, more intuitive access to the information they need. Additional details on these advancements and what comes next will be shared with the industry at the 2026 ATD Show, taking place on February 3 to 5, 2026, at the Wynn Las Vegas.“Procede Intelligence continues to evolve in ways that make AI both accessible and impactful for our customers,” said Larry Kettler, CEO & Chairman at Procede Software. “Embedding intelligence into the core Excede experience elevates how users engage with information and creates real efficiency gains across their daily workflows. It is another step in providing our customers with deeper clarity, enriched data, and more confidence in every decision they make.”Advancing Intelligence Across ExcedeFollowing the successful debut of the first wave of Procede Intelligence capabilities, this next phase of intelligent features brings together a collection of enhancements that continue to simplify operations, streamline workflows, and elevate decision-making across departments. Designed with a user-centered approach and shaped through feedback from Procede’s Insider and AI committees, the new capabilities blend industry-leading AI models with advanced data-driven logic developed internally by Procede.“The architecture for Procede Intelligence is built to deliver advanced AI capabilities while maintaining strict controls around data security and system integrity,” said Rob Stockfleth, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Procede Software. “Our customers can rely on the fact that their data is handled with care while still benefiting from faster insights and improved efficiency.”Advanced Procede Intelligence functionality to be introduced in this next phase includes a growing set of features, with the following highlights representing just a few of the capabilities now coming online:-Customer 360 View provides a unified, data-rich customer profile that gives dealership teams a clear, actionable view of customer health and value. By consolidating sales, service, parts, accounts receivable, and communication history, this feature summarizes key trends, spend behavior, and engagement patterns.-Duplicate Customer Cleanup proactively identifies and streamlines the review of duplicate customer records. This ensures cleaner data, more accurate reporting, and smoother downstream processes such as billing, accounts receivable, and customer communications.-Smart Filter Assist lets users describe what they are looking for in natural language, using AI to translate that intent into precise filters, helping teams reach the right data faster with less effort.As with all Procede Intelligence features, these enhancements are woven directly into Excede workflows, minimizing context switching and enabling employees to work more efficiently without taking on additional complexity. “By embedding intelligence directly into Excede, we’re delivering capabilities that help teams save time and increase profitability in their day-to-day operations,” said Lindsay Kramer, VP of Customer Experience & Strategy. “Procede Intelligence is the result of deep collaboration with our dealership insiders and AI committee, whose real-world input continues to shape a growing list of innovations. What we’re introducing now is just a snapshot of what’s coming next.”Early Results Driving Real ValueThe first release of Procede Intelligence generated immediate, substantial improvements for customers using the new intelligent workflows. Angelo Flores, Corporate Purchasing Manager at RWC Group, shared, “We have seen a clear impact from the Parts Cross-Sell feature. Single-line tickets dropped by about 25 percent, and our add-on sales are up between 5 and 10 percent, with some locations seeing closer to 20 percent. It has also been a huge help for newer employees because the system guides them through the upsell logic automatically, which keeps our approach consistent across the team.” These results demonstrate the value of Procede Intelligence as a practical tool that delivers time savings and operational improvements from day one.To learn more about how customers are leveraging Procede Intelligence, please visit Procede Software at the Connection Hub at the 2026 ATD Show from February 3 to 5, 2026, or contact sales@procedesoftware.com and watch the video series About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excedeto run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on MicrosoftSQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and emerging AI capabilities, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at www.procedesoftware.com

