Albany State University Completes Executive Cabinet Under President Dr. Robert Scott

About

Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley in Albany, Georgia, ASU has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for more than 120 years. Albany State University generates $266 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,500 regional jobs, and is nationally recognized for academic excellence, nursing education, and student success outcomes. A proud member of the University System of Georgia (USG), ASU is committed to expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and producing graduates who lead in Georgia and beyond. For more information, visit www.asurams.edu.

ASU Website