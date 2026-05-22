Albany State University Foundation Appoints Dr. W. Anthony Neal as Executive Director

Dr. W. Anthony Neal

Dr. W. Anthony Neal

ASU C.W. Grant Student Union

ASU C.W. Grant Student Union

The Albany State University Foundation has appointed Dr. W. Anthony Neal as Executive Director effective June 1, 2026.

ASU’s mission, values, and commitment to student success deeply resonate with me, and I look forward to advancing a culture of philanthropy that strengthens opportunities for every Golden Ram.”
— Dr. W. Anthony Neal, Executive Director, ASU Foundation
ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albany State University Foundation has appointed Dr. W. Anthony Neal as Executive Director, effective June 1, 2026. Dr. Neal will serve as the Foundation’s chief advancement officer. In this role, he will guide Foundation strategic planning, board development, endowment growth, and financial oversight while cultivating relationships with key donors, alumni, and corporate partners.

Chairman Gregory Hylick acknowledged that Dr. Neal’s professional experience aligns well with the leadership team President, Dr. Robert Scott has assembled at Albany State University.

“A professional of his caliber will bring collaboration and continuity between the Foundation and the University as we “Build the Future of ASU Together.” I am confident Dr. Neal will be a great fit and a significant addition to the staff. I look forward to his interaction with the Board, our community and corporate partners, and all other key stakeholders as we continue to strengthen and elevate the ASU Foundation.”
- Gregory Hylick, Chairman, Albany State University Foundation

Dr. Neal brings more than two decades of advancement and nonprofit executive leadership experience in higher education. His career spans Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), technical colleges, and national nonprofit organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the Florida A&M University Foundation, where he restored stability and operational efficiency. Prior to that role, he served as Senior Vice President at Wiley University in Marshall, Texas, where he helped secure a transformational gift that eliminated educational debt for the Class of 2022.

His professional experience also includes executive leadership roles at LeMoyne-Owen College, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, KIPP Charlotte, Bennett College, UNCF, and United Way in both Central Carolinas and Rome, Georgia.

Dr. Neal is recognized for building high-performing teams, modernizing advancement operations, and cultivating a culture of accountability, transparency, and donor-centered engagement. He has also overseen endowment management and investment governance. His leadership has guided foundations through strategic planning, board development, endowment growth, and operational transformation, focused on student success, institutional resilience, and measurable impact.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee and a first-generation college graduate and passionate advocate for educational equity, Dr. Neal brings a value-driven approach to philanthropy, grounded in data-informed strategy, collaborative leadership, and a deep commitment to expanding opportunity.

“I am honored and energized to join Albany State University as Executive Director of the ASU Foundation. ASU’s mission, values, and commitment to student success deeply resonate with me, and I look forward to advancing a culture of philanthropy that strengthens opportunities for every Golden Ram.”
- Dr. W. Anthony Neal, Executive Director, ASU Foundation

He holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Jackson State University, an M.S. in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, and a B.A. in Economics from Denison University.

With this appointment, the Albany State University Foundation reinforces its commitment to advancing a culture of philanthropy, strengthening strategic partnerships, and expanding resources that directly support student success and the long-term growth of the university.

Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here

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Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley in Albany, Georgia, ASU has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for 123 years. Albany State University generates $282 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,600 regional jobs, and is nationally recognized for academic excellence, nursing education, and student success outcomes. A proud member of the University System of Georgia (USG), ASU is committed to expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and producing graduates who lead in Georgia and beyond. For more information, visit www.asurams.edu.

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