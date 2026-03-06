BRIDGE Update: March 6, 2026

This week’s updates highlight key guidance on the transition to Infinite Campus, including what PowerSchool and TieNet data will be migrated, what districts will need to manage or validate, and how third‑party integrations will be supported. The summary also clarifies the blackout period, data retention plans, the district costs covered by NDDPI, and links to the new visual data migration timeline to support planning.

FAQs

Q: Will districts have ODBC (open database connectivity) access once Infinite Campus is live?

A: Yes.

Q: What does the “blackout period” entail?

A: The blackout period is the time between a district’s “Final Edits Due” date and when a district gains access to their final Infinite Campus production environment. Most changes made in PowerSchool during this period will not be reflected in the district’s new Infinite Campus environment, with the following exceptions: student graduation data, student transcript/course final data, aggregate attendance totals, state/federal program data. For more detailed information, visit our update from Feb. 5, 2026.

Infinite Campus Data Migration

This guidance outlines what data will be migrated into Infinite Campus as part of the BRIDGE initiative and what data districts will be responsible for migrating themselves. It covers PowerSchool data, TieNet data, and third‑party system integrations.

PowerSchool Data

All district PowerSchool data, including both standard and custom tables, will be extracted and backed up in an NDIT‑hosted environment for migration into Infinite Campus. This data will be retained beyond June 30. NDDPI and NDIT will collaborate to determine long‑term plans for this stored district data.

Historical enrollment data for all students enrolled at any point within the last seven years, plus current-year data going back to the 2019–2020 school year, will be imported into Infinite Campus. This includes student demographics, program data, performance information, and behavior records. Districts must communicate any custom PowerSchool fields, forms, tables, or third‑party integrations that supplement or replace standard PowerSchool fields. Districts will actively participate in validating their PowerSchool data during the migration process and again after the data is imported into Infinite Campus to ensure its accuracy and expected display.

TieNet Data

Districts will continue using TieNet through June 30. Infinite Campus will replace TieNet for special education student information beginning in the 2026–27 school year.

All TieNet data, including student records, completed documents, and in‑progress forms, will be extracted and backed up in an NDIT‑hosted environment for migration. Historical enrollment data, following the same seven‑year plus current-year (back to 2019–2020) timeframe used for PowerSchool, will also be imported. NDDPI and NDIT will jointly determine future plans for this stored data. Because TieNet is contracted statewide, NDDPI will work directly with Consultadd to prepare TieNet data for import into Infinite Campus.

Integrating Third‑Party Solutions with Infinite Campus

NDDPI has contracted with Consultadd to support migration of PowerSchool and TieNet data into Infinite Campus. Districts wishing to integrate their own third‑party solutions with Infinite Campus must coordinate those integrations directly with their vendors.

Districts will be responsible for any costs associated with technical services needed to support district-owned software, third‑party systems, or district-specific customizations requiring Infinite Campus development. District‑funded costs may include:

Premium Product hardware purchases

Technical services for integrating district-owned or third‑party software and customizations requiring Infinite Campus development

Costs covered by NDDPI for districts include:

Additional per‑student document storage beyond the 1MB default

Additional months of data change tracking beyond the default six months

Migration services for importing unstructured data and documents into Infinite Campus

Evaluating Options for Third‑Party Solutions

NDDPI is providing districts with the opportunity to explore and implement a variety of optional Infinite Campus modules at no additional cost. Districts are also encouraged to review information about Infinite Campus Digital Learning Partners.

Upcoming Office Hours

Join us for BRIDGE Office Hours, an open forum designed for district personnel and partners to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project.