Pittsburgh Declares March 1st Through 8th as Divorce With Respect Week®

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Pittsburgh has proclaimed March 1-8,2026 as Divorce With Respect Week® under a proclamation recognizing The Collaborative Law Association of Southwestern Pennsylvania ’s (CLASP) unending commitment to helping couples across the Southwestern region of Pennsylvania manage their divorce process in a caring and respectful manner. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples to discover better ways to unite the knot like the Collaborative Divorce process.The Pittsburgh proclamation highlights that Divorce WIth Respect Weekis an opportunity to provide alternatives to traditional litigation, empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and resources to navigate divorce with dignity and respect so that a win-win situation can be their conclusion.During Divorce With Respect Weekparticipating divorce professionals in Pittsburgh are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce that are available to them. This is the 5th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to educate families about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.The Collaborative Law Association of Southwestern Pennsylvania (CLASP) is a community of collaboratively trained legal, financial, mental health and other specialized professionals who believe teamwork, transparency and cooperation are generally the best avenues through which conflict is resolved. By choosing to participate in the Collaborative Process you can avoid traditional court litigation. Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney in the Pittsburgh area during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-pennsylvania/to book a free consultation with a local professional.

