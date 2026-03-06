Michal Frieson Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michal Frieson, Baltimore-based childcare entrepreneur and founder of a thriving childcare business established in 2011, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how trust, discipline, and community relationships helped her build a successful childcare program serving families for more than a decade.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Frieson explores how building trust and consistency within a community can create a thriving childcare business, and breaks down how disciplined leadership, specialized care, and strategic expansion can fuel measurable success.Michal’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/michal-frieson

