HBS Expands Wisconsin Reach to Milwaukee

Firm's Capitol Expertise in Madison Now Paired with Deep Milwaukee Market Presence

Having our team in Madison and Milwaukee means our clients don't have to choose - they get the full picture, and the relationships to back it up.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBS today announced it has established a full-time Milwaukee-based lobbying team to complement its longstanding presence at the Capitol in Madison - giving Wisconsin clients a dual-city advantage that covers the full range of the state's political, regulatory, and business landscape.The dedicated team in Milwaukee, where much of Wisconsin's economic and civic activity is centered, will give clients consistent, connected coverage across the state.HBS CEO Andy Blunt noted, "Madison is where policy is made. Milwaukee is where a significant share of Wisconsin's business community operates. Having our team in both cities means our clients don't have to choose - they get the full picture, and the relationships to back it up."Robert Marchant, HBS Wisconsin Managing Principal added, "Milwaukee has its own distinct economy, regulatory environment, and civic identity. Our investment in Milwaukee reflects our commitment to understanding this market and doing the work that gets results for clients throughout Wisconsin."The Milwaukee-based lobbying team includes Principals Brian Taffora and Thomas Harris, alongside Managing Principal Rob Marchant. The team's combined experience spans government, business, and community relationships across Wisconsin's major markets.The HBS Wisconsin Team in Milwaukee Robert Marchant, Managing Principal & Director of Growth brings nearly 30 years of experience in Wisconsin government, law, and advocacy. Rob served as a legislative attorney and parliamentarian in the Wisconsin Legislature under five majority leaders, and was elected unanimously as Chief Clerk of the Senate for multiple terms. He also served as Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin pension system and public employee health benefits agency under Governor Scott Walker, and most recently led the transformative growth of a nationally recognized government relations and consulting firm. A native of De Pere, Wisconsin, Rob earned his bachelor's degree and juris doctorate from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He has served as Chief NFL Statistician for the Green Bay Packers since 1999. Thomas Harris, Principal brings a proven track record in government affairs across municipal, state, and federal arenas, with deep roots in Milwaukee. He has helped Fortune 500 companies, major nonprofits, and public entities achieve their advocacy and policy goals across issues ranging from healthcare reform to economic development and manufacturing innovation. Thomas previously served as Chief of Staff in the Wisconsin State Senate and as Director of Community Relations for Milwaukee County, championing community needs and forging coalitions across diverse constituencies. He also served as Vice President of Development at Cardinal Capital Management and as Principal of Harris & Harrington Holdings. A University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee alumnus with both bachelor's and master's degrees, Thomas was recognized as a Milwaukee Business Journal "40 Under 40" honoree in 2019. He served on the boards of the Excellerate Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Milwaukee. Brian Taffora, Principal is a trusted public policy advisor with extensive experience crafting results-driven legislative and regulatory strategies, with a particular focus on Southeast Wisconsin. He currently serves as Treasurer and Board Member of the Milwaukee Civic Connection, Inc. - a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) that is building civic "infrastructure" in Milwaukee. He earlier served as Director of Economic Development for the Office of the Milwaukee County Executive, where he worked with officials across 19 municipalities on major development and redevelopment initiatives. Brian was also Executive Director and Vice President of Government Affairs for the Wisconsin Business Council, an organization he helped establish. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.ABOUT HBSHBS operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation’s largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HBS Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.ABOUT HBS WisconsinHBS Wisconsin includes some of the most experienced and trusted professionals in the state – experienced lobbyists who have served at senior levels of the Legislature, the Executive Branch, and the private sector, and who have spent careers building relationships across business, government, and politics in Wisconsin.

