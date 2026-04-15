Bloomberg Ranks HBS Among Washington’s Top Lobbying Firms

None of this happens without the people doing the work. The results reflect a team that shows up every day for clients — and clients who trust us to deliver. We're proud of both.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomberg Government has ranked HBS #51 out of 360 firms in its 2025 Top Lobbying Firms report, placing the firm in the top 15% nationwide. HBS posted nearly 28% revenue growth year over year, outpacing many of the firm’s competitors.The report, which tracks federal lobbying revenue across the country's top government affairs practices, also cited HBS Leadership Strategies Chairman and former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in companion coverage on the evolving influence landscape in Washington. HBS CEO Andy Blunt noted, “None of this happens without the people doing the work. The results reflect a team that shows up every day for clients across federal, state, and public affairs — and clients who trust us to deliver. We're proud of both.”ABOUT HBSEstablished in 2018 and co-founded by CEO Andy Blunt, HBS is a national lobbying firm with thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation’s largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HBS Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

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