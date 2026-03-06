Nectar Studios Appoints John Haggerty as Executive Producer and Managing Director

Nectar Studios has appointed John Haggerty as Executive Producer and Managing Director, bringing one of the industry’s most accomplished and respected production leaders to elevate the studio’s next chapter of growth.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nectar Studios, a fully-integrated production studio, has appointed John Haggerty as Executive Producer and Managing Director, bringing one of the industry’s most accomplished and respected production leaders to elevate the studio’s next chapter of growth.Haggerty steps into the role at a pivotal moment as Nectar continues to expand its production footprint and reputation for delivering visually captivating content and authentic brand stories through comprehensive end-to-end production services. He will lead production across all platforms, strengthen director and talent partnerships and build scalable systems that empower bold, culturally resonant storytelling. His appointment signals Nectar’s continued investment to deepen craft while accelerating momentum.Nectar Studios is already known for creating award-winning campaigns for established brands – including Rooms To Go, Daytona International Speedway, Rolex 24, E3 Spark Plugs, Perkins and Metro Diner – while consistently producing impactful work that drives creative, measurable results.“John is the right kind of leader for Nectar today,” said Jeff McCurry, COO of Nectar Studios. “He’s about protecting both the creative and business intent of the work. With experience spanning a range of categories, budgets and formats – from traditional production to digital, social, long-form storytelling and AI-driven content, he’s the right partner to help brands effectively execute their vision.”“I’ve always believed that great production happens when ambition meets execution,” said Haggerty. “Nectar has built something special as a studio with strong creative instincts and a commitment to doing the work the right way. I’m excited to join a team that’s hungry to push further, move faster and continue raising the standard. My goal is to unlock bigger possibilities for our teams while building smart, scalable production models that allow bold ideas to thrive.”Haggerty joins Nectar following senior leadership roles at Garage Films, Wheel & Spoke, and Campbell Ewald, where he built a reputation for elevating creative ambition and disciplined, high-performance execution. As Garage Films Executive Producer, he oversaw the entire U.S market. John collaborated with an international team based in Barcelona and Madrid. Expanding the company's brand and efficiency through establishing direct hires and overseeing all U.S marketing efforts.At Campbell Ewald, he served as Director of Integrated Production in Los Angeles. He also oversaw major client work for Chevrolet, Kaiser Permanente, Dole, Travelocity and Farmers Insurance to name a few. During the pandemic, he produced a Kaiser Permanente PSA that became the most-viewed TikTok campaign in history, generating more than 8 billion views, underscoring his ability to fuse cultural relevance with operational precision at scale.With a leader known for driving breakthrough work and business growth, Nectar is poised to accelerate its trajectory and deliver work that performs as powerfully as it resonates. For more information, visit https://www.nectar.studio/ About Nectar StudiosNectar Studios is a full-service production company focused on delivering bold, strategic and culturally impactful storytelling across broadcast, digital and emerging media platforms. Known for its collaborative approach and commitment to creative excellence, Nectar partners with leading brands and agencies to bring ideas to life.Media Contact:

