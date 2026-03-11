Keeper Security Launches 2026 Global Campaign Spotlighting Identity-First Cybersecurity with Atlassian Williams F1 Team

With new global content and a Melbourne season kick-off, Keeper brings its cybersecurity leadership to the forefront of the 2026 Formula 1 season

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identity is now the primary attack surface for modern enterprises. As credential-based threats accelerate and cybercriminals increasingly target privileged access, organisations operating complex, high-performance environments face heightened risk. Entering its third season as the Official Cybersecurity Partner of Atlassian Williams F1 Team, Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, demonstrates how it protects one of the most technologically advanced and data-intensive operations in global sports.In Formula 1, race strategy, telemetry, engineering systems and business operations depend on real-time data and tightly controlled access. Every user, device and session must be verified continuously – both at the factory and trackside. Since launching its partnership in 2024, Keeper has worked alongside Williams to help mitigate cybersecurity risk. Williams leverages Keeper’s flagship KeeperPAM identity security platform to protect passwords, passkeys, infrastructure secrets and privileged accounts both trackside and at the team’s Grove, UK headquarters.“Cybercriminals don’t just break in; they log in,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “High-performance environments like Formula 1 rely on distributed systems, cloud infrastructure and privileged users operating in real time. Securing identities and eliminating standing privileges are critical. Our partnership with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team demonstrates how a zero-trust architecture enables teams to operate at speed without increasing risk.”As Williams prepares for the 2026 Formula 1 season, the team’s partnership with Keeper Security underscores how elite organisations can secure high-value data without slowing performance. Formula 1 teams generate terabytes of sensitive telemetry, engineering designs and strategic insights every race weekend, and Williams must keep that information safe while enabling fast, seamless global access across a mobile, distributed workforce. Keeper’s zero-trust, zero-knowledge cybersecurity platform provides a unified identity security solution with centralised password and privileged access management, giving the team full visibility and control over credentials across hundreds of devices and locations.By integrating Keeper’s secure platform, Williams strengthened its defences against unauthorised access and reduced operational friction for engineers and support staff alike. The result: enhanced protection for critical systems and data wherever the team competes, streamlined credential workflows that free up time during high-pressure race weekends and increased confidence that sensitive intellectual property remains safeguarded from cyber threats.Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Keeper hosted Australian business and technology media for a candid discussion with Atlassian Williams F1 Team Driver Carlos Sainz and Trackside Technology Principal James Kent.“From a cybersecurity standpoint, we are in a phase at Williams where we are tightening down on a profile of least-privilege access,” said James Kent, Trackside Technology Principal at Atlassian Williams F1 Team. “This includes creating accounts that ensure the model we use at track is symbiotic with the one we operate more broadly.”For organisations beyond the track, Williams’ experience demonstrates how modern, cloud-native access security can become a strategic advantage, securing innovation while enabling agility at global scale.To mark the start of the 2026 season, Keeper is launching a new global campaign to highlight the partnership, featuring Atlassian Williams F1 Team Driver Alex Albon. The campaign will include three television commercials and a broad range of social media content, which will air globally throughout the race season. Filmed during pre-season testing in Bahrain, the campaign connects the precision required in elite motorsports with the precision required in modern cybersecurity. The broadcast and digital rollout reinforces a central message: performance at scale requires secure, controlled access to critical systems.Keeper’s AI-enabled, cloud-native PAM platform, KeeperPAM, unifies enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and endpoint privilege management in a single solution. By enforcing least privilege, automating credential rotation and delivering full session visibility, Keeper protects organisations from the most common cause of breaches: compromised credentials.As the 2026 Formula 1 season gets underway, Keeper will continue to activate its partnership globally through digital content, executive engagement and industry discussions, reinforcing that identity-first security is foundational to modern performance.To learn more about Keeper, visit KeeperSecurity.com.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native, identity security platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.