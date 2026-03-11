Broken Hiring Fuelling a Talent Crisis in Strategic Communications as Staff Exodus Looms

UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dysfunctional recruitment processes are driving a talent crisis in strategic communications as a mass exodus of staff looms, with employers and candidates caught in a frustrating cycle that is worsening skills shortages and fuelling high turnover.That’s according to the latest Strategic Communications Report 2026 , produced by specialist recruitment firm Murray McIntosh, based on a survey of more than 3,200 strategic communications professionals working across the UK.The report reveals a widening disconnect between employers struggling to hire and candidates increasingly disengaged from flawed recruitment processes. More than a third of employers (36%) said they are finding it difficult to attract suitably skilled candidates, while almost a third (32%) cited late‑stage withdrawals and counter‑offers as a growing challenge.However, the research suggests that employer recruitment practices may be actively contributing to the problem. Candidates reported widespread dissatisfaction with hiring processes, with 39% citing a lack of feedback after interviews as a frustration. A further 37% pointed to long or unclear recruitment processes, while 24% said hiring decisions were delayed or not communicated at all. Poor recruiter communication (18%) and a lack of transparency around salary and benefits (15%) also featured prominently in the study.The findings come at a critical moment. With 58% of strategic communications professionals considering a move within the next six months, poor hiring experiences risk accelerating talent loss in an already competitive market.Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director, Policy and Public Affairs at Murray McIntosh, said:“Recruitment in strategic communications is becoming increasingly dysfunctional. Candidates are frustrated by silence and slow processes, while employers are overwhelmed by volume but still unable to secure the right skills. In a market where mobility is already high, every delay or communication gap increases the risk of losing talent altogether.“Hiring processes have become a reputational issue. Employers that fail to streamline recruitment, communicate clearly and act decisively are not just missing out on candidates, they are actively pushing them away at a time when skills shortages and retention pressures are intensifying.”

