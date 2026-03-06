Inovitech Launches IS-A-TASK 12.0 with Direct Microsoft 365 Integration, Advancing Enterprise eDiscovery Oversight

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inovitech LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based legal technology and consulting company, today announces the release of IS-A-TASK 12.0, the latest evolution of its enterprise legal operations management platform.Since its founding in 2011, Inovitech has focused on minimizing risk, improving quality, and delivering defensibility across complex eDiscovery projects. With its 12.0 release, IS-A-TASK presents a cloud-native, enterprise-grade platform powered by a secure, stateless AWS cloud architecture. Designed with an API-first framework, it delivers elastic scalability, high availability, and seamless integration with critical enterprise systems, including Microsoft 365, allowing legal teams to operate with greater speed, control, and defensibility.The result is a unified command center that helps legal teams manage eDiscovery projects that connects custodial sources, collection sizes, downstream processing statistics, budgets, billing and reporting into one centralized, defensible system across all vendor and processing application activity.Key features of IS-A-TASK 12.0 include:-> Direct API integration with Microsoft 365, including Purview eDiscovery, enabling automated case intake workflows, real-time custodian identification, custodian asset tracking, and collection metric capture. By ingesting volume statistics and source data directly from Microsoft 365 it allows case teams to directly link eDiscovery custodian sources to all downstream project activity, eliminating manual exports, uploads, spreadsheets, and redundant data entry – strengthening operational efficiency and legal defensibility from the earliest phase of an investigation.-> Expansion of IS-A-TASK’s secure API capabilities, transforming the platform into a centralized orchestration and governance layer across the EDRM lifecycle. Acting as a management layer across and around multiple eDiscovery systems and processes, IS-A-TASK coordinates identification, collection, processing metrics, review oversight, billing, and reporting across tools and vendors while maintaining structured workflows, two-way data synchronization, and real-time project visibility without replacing existing technologies.-> Enhanced enterprise-grade security and access controls, including secure SSO authentication via Entra ID, Microsoft ADFS, and LDAP, granular role-based permissions, enterprise authentication protocols, and continued adherence to modern cloud-native, stateless architecture principles — ensuring scalability, resilience, and compliance within complex corporate and government environments.“Our clients are managing increasingly complex investigations across multiple systems, teams, and data sources,” said Debra Rozier, Founder and CEO of Inovitech. “With IS-A-TASK 12.0, we’ve strengthened every layer of the platform to deliver a truly centralized command center. By integrating directly with Microsoft 365 and other enterprise systems, we’re giving legal teams real-time oversight, structured workflows, and defensible reporting without forcing them to replace the tools they already trust.”About IS-A-TASKSince 2011, Inovitech has developed IS-A-TASK as a centralized command center for eDiscovery, delivering accountability and transparency across the EDRM lifecycle. The platform orchestrates repeatable workflows, centralizes visibility, and strengthens defensible oversight across legal departments, outside counsel, and service providers. Built on a secure, stateless AWS cloud architecture with an API-first framework, IS-A-TASK integrates with enterprise systems, including Microsoft 365 Purview, to connect custodians, sources, collections, processing metrics, budgets, billing, and reporting within one unified, defensible system. Request a demo at https://inovitech.com/request-a-demo About InovitechFounded in 2011 by eDiscovery and legal technology expert Debra Rozier, Inovitech is a certified 100% woman-owned company dedicated to transforming how legal teams manage complex discovery workflows. The company develops secure, cloud-based legal operations applications and provides consulting services to corporate legal departments, government agencies, law firms, and service providers. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Inovitech serves a diverse client base, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and remains committed to helping legal professionals reduce risk, improve project quality, and operate with greater clarity, control, and confidence. Learn more about us at https://www.inovitech.com Send press inquiries to: sales@inovitech.com

