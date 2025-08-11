Inovitech Unleashes Next-Generation Software with Twelve-Factor, Attestation Development, and Robust API Capabilities

Inovitech Completes Its Comprehensive 2025 Project Goals to Enhance Its Legal Discovery Project Management Application IS-A-TASK!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inovitech LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based legal technology and consulting company, today announces the completion of its comprehensive 2025 project initiative rollout. This is a strategic portfolio of projects, surrounding its flagship product IS-A-TASK, designed to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experience, and further solidify the company's position as an industry frontrunner in Legal Discovery Project Management.This comprehensive 2025 project initiative rollout includes:1. Inovitech adopted the robust and widely acclaimed Twelve-Factor App methodology. This strategic approach ensures Inovitech delivers unparalleled scalability, portability, and resilience for modern, SaaS (Software as a Service) environments. The Twelve-Factor App methodology outlines twelve specific factors for building modern cloud-native applications. Some of these include managing a unified codebase, strong isolation between environments, seamless streaming and auditing of logs, and executing the app as a containerized stateless process. The full details of these factors are described at 12factor.net "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, secure and efficient software development practices are paramount," according to Debra Rozier, Founder and CEO at Inovitech. "Adhering to these principles ultimately helps developers create applications that lead to increased efficiency and faster development cycles.”2. Inovitech delivered its Secure Software Development Attestation Form to the RSAA website. This form, developed in collaboration with CISA/OMB , will help the federal government ensure that software used by its agencies is developed with robust security practices. The attestation form, based on NIST's Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) , required Inovitech to confirm that we are employing specific secure development practices. This includes attesting to secure development environments, maintaining trusted source code supply chains, and utilizing automated tools to check for vulnerabilities."We are committed to enhancing the security of our software supply chain," said Debra Rozier, Founder and CEO at Inovitech. "The Secure Software Development Attestation Form is a key tool in achieving this goal, providing transparency and accountability to our clients which include the federal government."“I had the pleasure to work with Debra and her team at Inovitech for the past 12 years,” said George Munyer, former Enterprise IT Program/Project Management at Securities and Exchange Commission. “Throughout our partnership, Debra and her team consistently demonstrated the highest levels of professionalism, commitment to excellence, dedication to delivering quality results, and focus on client satisfaction. I greatly valued the collaborative relationship we built and highly recommend Inovitech for any organization looking for transformative technology leadership.”3. Launched IS-A-TASK’s new secure Application Programming Interface (API). This highly anticipated API provides developers with unprecedented access to IS-A-TASK’s core functionalities, enabling seamless integration and the creation of custom solutions. The IS-A-TASK API is designed to act as a bridge, allowing different software applications, systems, and platforms to communicate and exchange bidirectional data seamlessly in the most secure way. This facilitates integration, enabling businesses to connect their internal systems with external services, partner applications, or third-party tools, creating a more interconnected and efficient ecosystem."We are thrilled to introduce these robust API capabilities, which represent a major step forward in our commitment to empowering developers and fostering a vibrant ecosystem around our platform," said Debra Rozier, Founder and CEO at Inovitech. "By providing secure, direct and flexible access to our core functionalities, we aim to accelerate innovation, enable new use cases, and deliver even greater value to our users and partners."About IS-A-TASKSince 2011, Inovitech has been developing IS-A-TASK with the goal of achieving measurable accountability and transparency throughout the eDiscovery EDRM process. IS-A-TASK cohesively brings together all facets and stakeholders, including all the roles and functions of the legal department, outside counsel, and external service providers. It replaces a plethora of other applications traditionally used to manage eDiscovery projects, such as email, spreadsheets, evidence tracking, and billing systems. IS-A-TASK offers a single, centralized platform designed to facilitate a higher frequency of on-time, on-budget project delivery. Request a demo at https://inovitech.com/request-a-demo About InovitechInovitech is a certified 100% woman-owned company founded in 2011 by industry veteran and innovator Debra Rozier with a vision to revolutionize the way legal teams manage complex eDiscovery workflows. The company specializes in building cloud-computing business applications and consulting services for legal professionals. At its core, Inovitech is committed to helping legal professionals reduce risk, improve project quality, and ensure defensibility. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC and serves a mix of government, corporate, law firm, and legal service providers. Learn more about us at www.inovitech.com Send press inquiries to:sales@inovitech.com

