Industry Analyst: 6G will launch in 2029 joining AI in the great wireless transformation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Qualcomm announced that 6G wireless technology could begin launching in 2029, marking the next major milestone in the evolution of global wireless networks. This was part of a larger announcement with many, global, wireless leaders.At the same time, artificial intelligence ( AI ) is already beginning to transform the wireless industry, changing how networks operate, how devices function, and how companies compete.According to Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan, the combination of AI and 6G wireless technology will drive the next decade of growth across telecom, mobile devices, cloud services, and connected industries.This commentary is from Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and commentator. For more than four decades, he has covered wireless, 5G, AI, telecom, the Internet, pay TV, and emerging technology trends, providing marketing insight, analysis, and projections on and to companies, technologies, regulations, and market shifts.“The two biggest sparks of next wireless growth wave come from 6G and AI,” said Jeff Kagan. “AI is already beginning to transform the wireless industry today, while 6G represents the next major technological leap. Together they will act as powerful accelerants for the entire industry for years to come.”AI AND 6G WILL RESHAPE THE WIRELESS INDUSTRYThe wireless industry has historically evolved through major generational upgrades, from 3G to 4G and now 5G networks. Each generation has reshaped competition, market leadership, and consumer expectations.The transition to 6G wireless, combined with rapid advances in AI-driven network technology, is expected to trigger another massive wave of innovation and disruption across the global telecom sector.Wireless innovation now extends far beyond mobile carriers. Today’s ecosystem includes:• Wireless network operators• Smartphone and device manufacturers• Network equipment companies• Cloud and AI providers• Automotive and IoT companies• New industries adopting wireless connectivityAs a result, the race toward 6G leadership will involve a wide range of technology companies worldwide.INDUSTRY COMPETITION WILL INTENSIFYKagan expects intense competition among technology companies as the wireless industry enters the AI and 6G era.“There will be a real competitive battle over the next decade,” Kagan said. “Some of today’s industry leaders will remain strong, while others may struggle or even be replaced.”Technology history shows how quickly leadership can change.“We’ve seen this before,” Kagan explained. “BlackBerry once led the smartphone market, but was quickly replaced by the iPhone and the Android ecosystem. Could similar competitive shifts happen again as AI and 6G reshape the market?”GLOBAL COMPANIES COMPETING IN WIRELESS AND 6G DEVELOPMENTA wide range of companies are participating in the evolution of the wireless industry.Current participants include Airtel, Amazon, Asus, BT Group, Cisco, Dell, Ericsson, FPT Corporation, Fujitsu, Google, HP, HPE, HUMAIN, KDDI, KT, Lenovo, LG Electronics, LG Uplus, Meta, Microsoft, Motorola, NEC, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Reliance Jio, Samsung, Sharp, Siemens, SK Telecom, Snap, Stellantis, Swisscom, Tejas Networks, Telstra, TIM Group, T-Mobile, Viettel Group, VNG, and YTL.Additional global technology leaders include Huawei, ZTE, Alibaba, Aramco, Chery Automobile, China Broadnet, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Geely Auto, GWM, Honor, Hyundai Motor Company, Leap Motor, Li Auto, Oppo, NIO, SAIC Motor, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Xpeng.“I expect this list of companies to continue growing as new players enter the wireless and AI ecosystem,” Kagan said.THE U.S. WIRELESS MARKETIn the United States, the three, major, national wireless network operators are AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.In addition, numerous mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and resellers operate in the market, including Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Altice Mobile, and Cox Mobile, along with many smaller providers. There are dozens.“The wireless industry has been a powerful growth sector for decades,” Kagan said. “As AI and 6G develop, we should expect new growth opportunities, new competitors, and potentially new industry leaders. ABOUT JEFF KAGAN
Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker covering wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology.
For more than 40 years, Kagan has provided commentary and analysis on innovation, market trends, technology companies, and industry transformation.

