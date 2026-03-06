How Civil Engineer Aditya Nagtilak Prevented Structural NCRs Using a Disciplined RFI Process

A field-tested approach to resolving design ambiguities before structural pours — based on real site coordination between contractors and consultants.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civil engineer Aditya Nagtilak has published a practical guide explaining how disciplined Request for Information (RFI) management can prevent structural construction errors before they happen. Drawing on hands-on experience coordinating contractors, consultants, and engineering teams on active construction sites, Nagtilak outlines how a structured RFI process helped ensure structural pours were completed with zero Non-Conformance Reports (NCRs).Structural works are among the most critical phases of any construction project. Once concrete is poured, design errors or misinterpretations become extremely costly to correct. Yet many issues that lead to NCRs originate much earlier — when drawings contain ambiguities, specifications conflict, or site conditions differ from what was assumed during design.Nagtilak’s guide explains how RFIs serve as a formal mechanism to resolve these uncertainties before construction proceeds. The article walks through the real workflow used on construction projects: identifying discrepancies in drawings, documenting the issue clearly, referencing relevant details or specifications, submitting the request to the design consultant, and distributing the official clarification across the project team.The guide also breaks down what separates effective RFIs from the kind that slow projects down. Clear technical questions, marked drawings, supporting sketches, and precise references allow consultants to respond quickly and reduce back-and-forth communication. This structured approach helps prevent misunderstandings during high-risk stages such as reinforcement placement, formwork setup, and structural concrete pours.“Most structural mistakes don’t come from poor workmanship,” said Nagtilak. “They start much earlier, when teams interpret drawings differently or proceed without clarifying a detail. A well-written RFI forces the project team to align on the design intent before work continues — and that’s often what prevents an NCR later.”Nagtilak also emphasizes that RFIs are not just paperwork but a critical coordination tool on complex projects involving multiple stakeholders. When used proactively, they create a documented communication channel between contractors, consultants, and engineers, ensuring that structural execution follows the approved design without assumptions or shortcuts.Aditya Nagtilak is a civil engineer specializing in structural construction, site coordination, and quality assurance. His work focuses on managing execution risks during structural activities, coordinating between contractors and design consultants, and ensuring that construction work meets engineering specifications without generating NCRs.The full guide is available at https://careery.pro/insights/rfi-in-construction-aditya-nagtilak-zero-ncrs- structural-pours — written for civil engineers, construction managers, and project teams responsible for structural execution and site quality.Connect with Aditya Nagtilak on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adinagtilak0243 About Careery Careery is an AI-driven career acceleration service that helps professionals land high-paying jobs and get promoted faster through job search automation, personal branding, and real-world hiring psychology.

