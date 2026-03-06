Speed Crypto Report 2026: ChangeNOW Among Top Instant Crypto Exchanges

A speed benchmark report 2026 shows that ChangeNOW delivers one of the fastest crypto transaction speeds

A global analysis by Swapzone and Bitcoin.com ranks ChangeNOW among the top platforms for instant crypto exchanges in 2026

Speed is a core pillar of user trust. In 2026, our goal is to eliminate barriers between traders and their funds, establishing near-instant settlement as the new standard for the crypto industry” — Pauline Shangett, Chief Strategy Officer at ChangeNOW

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChangeNOW , a leading non-custodial exchange platform, has been recognized for its world-class operational maturity in the latest “Speed Benchmarks: Non-Custodial Swaps Comparison 2026” report. The findings show that ChangeNOW has successfully transformed execution speed into a competitive advantage, surpassing competitors in both fixed and floating rate models.The 2026 report follows the trail blazed by Swapzone’s mid-2025 “Speed First” outlook , which warned the industry that execution delays lead to structural financial risks for users. The new data shows that ChangeNOW took this insight to heart, optimizing its routing to achieve near-instant results.Key Performance Highlights:Dual-Rate Dominance: ChangeNOW leads in both Fixed and Floating rate types, maintaining sub-median performance where others struggle with network lag.USDT-ETH Efficiency: Achieved a 1-minute swap time against a 45-minute industry average.SOL-USDT Performance: Logged a 1-minute completion time compared to the 11-minute market median.Unrivaled Precision: A 99.97% accuracy rate, minimizing the gap between quoted and received amounts.By consistently delivering results 10x to 45x faster than the market median, ChangeNOW is proving that the 2026 industry standard for non-custodial swaps has shifted from "minutes to hours" to "seconds to minutes."About ChangeNOWChangeNOW is a crypto management platform that empowers individuals and businesses to navigate the Web3 landscape quickly, securely, and simply. Since it was created in 2017, ChangeNOW has supported more than 1,500 digital assets across over 110 blockchains. The platform also offers a simple way to connect over 70 fiat currencies with decentralized finance.

