Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,141 in the last 365 days.

Changing the Game: ChangeNOW is Setting New Speed Benchmarks in Crypto

Announcement by ChangeNOW regarding the attainment of an enhanced level of speed in cryptocurrency swaps processing

ChangeNOW, a crypto management platform, has announced a significant milestone in processing speed for cryptocurrency swaps

ChangeNOW, a leading crypto management platform, has achieved a new industry benchmark: an average crypto swap processing time of under two minutes.

Hitting a consistent 2-minute swap time isn’t just a performance upgrade - it’s a structural shift. We’ve engineered Web3 speeds to meet Web2 expectations. That’s where the industry is headed!”
— Pauline Shangett, Chief Strategy Officer at ChangeNOW
KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChangeNOW, a crypto management platform, has officially achieved a new industry benchmark: an average crypto swap processing time of under two minutes. The current median stands at just four minutes.

The 4-minute median was independently verified in the latest Swapzone industry report, published on July 7, 2025, which compares real-time swap speeds across major instant-exchange platforms. According to the report, the current industry median is 9-10 minutes, placing ChangeNOW among the top performers in the non-custodial segment.

How We Did It

“Reaching sub-2-minute performance took deep optimization across liquidity, routing, and blockchain logic,” said Jane Coleman, Lead Infrastructure Engineer at ChangeNOW.

1. Pre-funded liquidity.
We maintain pre-funded liquidity for high-volume assets directly on our hot wallets. This setup minimizes reliance on external providers and cold storage, enabling instant access to operational funds and reducing swap initiation delays.

2. Smart routing.
We leverage a broad network of liquidity providers, carefully selected and monitored for execution speed, availability, and depth. Our system continuously evaluates provider performance in real time, dynamically routing swaps through the fastest and most reliable sources to ensure minimal latency and optimal pricing.

3. Chain-specific optimization.
We've deployed automated, chain-specific integrations that let us batch transactions and optimize for throughput. These tailored solutions reduce on-chain bottlenecks, speed up confirmations, and improve performance on networks where congestion or high gas fees are a factor.

What’s Next

ChangeNOW is aiming for sub-1-minute average swap times by mid-2026. As user expectations increasingly demand instant execution, the platform is doubling down on performance, competing one second at a time.

-
About ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW.io is a crypto management platform that empowers newcomers, professionals and businesses to handle their Web3 finances in a simple and secure way. Since 2017, ChangeNOW has evolved from a fast, secure and limitless instant crypto exchange to a platform where millions of users worldwide safely store, exchange, trade and stake their crypto assets.

PR dep.
ChangeNOW
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Changing the Game: ChangeNOW is Setting New Speed Benchmarks in Crypto

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more