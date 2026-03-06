Matta Highlights Digital Infrastructure as Key to Accelerating Africa’s Trade Integration

MUDIAGE MOWOE

For too long, African trade has operated with limited visibility across supply,Markets cannot trade what they cannot see.” — Mudiaga Mowoe

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matta, a trade infrastructure company building systems that make supply and demand visible, structured, and controllable for chemicals, raw materials, ingredients, and commodities across Africa, has highlighted the role of digital infrastructure in accelerating intra-African trade and enabling the next phase of the continent’s economic integration.The message was delivered at the West Africa Industralisation Manufacturing and Trade Summit, where Matta’s Chief Executive Officer, Mudiaga Mowoe, presented on “Achieving Africa’s Trade Integration Through Digital Innovation.”During the presentation, Mowoe noted that while Africa has made significant progress through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and other regional trade agreements, the next stage of integration requires systems that make trade visible, verifiable, and executable across borders.Africa is home to over 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion, yet intra-African trade currently accounts for only about 15% of total trade, significantly lower than levels seen in Asia and Europe.According to Mowoe, improving visibility across supply chains is critical to unlocking regional trade opportunities that already exist within the continent.“Markets cannot trade what they cannot see,” said Mudiaga Mowoe, CEO of Matta. “For too long, African trade has operated with limited visibility across supply, demand, logistics, and capital. Digital trade infrastructure changes that. When markets can see each other clearly, supply chains become more efficient, capital can deploy with confidence, and regional value chains begin to take shape across the continent.”During the session, Mowoe also presented Matta’s digital trade infrastructure ecosystem, explaining how the platform connects supplier verification, demand aggregation, logistics coordination, trade finance, and cross-border settlement into one integrated system that improves transparency and coordination across African trade corridors.By linking supply, demand, logistics, and capital in one ecosystem, the platform enables manufacturers to discover regional suppliers more easily, suppliers to access structured demand, and financial institutions to deploy capital against verified trade flows.Mowoe concluded by emphasizing that digital infrastructure will play a central role in turning Africa’s trade ambitions into functioning economic corridors.“Trade integration does not need to be forced. When visibility exists, integration follows — and when integration follows, industrialisation becomes inevitable,” he said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.