Nigeria's National Industrial Policy Execution Outlined at Ministerial Press Briefing Ahead Of West Africa IMT 2025

NIGERIA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organisers of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025, dmg Nigeria Events, have unveiled the agenda for the Summit at a press conference in Lagos. The briefing convened media representatives, government officials, industry associations, and sponsors, setting the stage for one of the region’s most anticipated industrial gatherings.The event, scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 October 2025, will bring together key industry stakeholders in the West African region to engage in impactful dialogue and explore opportunities for public and private sector collaborations. Central to the discourse will be the strategies for implementing the new National Industrial Policy, to develop and scale industries to transform the region's economic future.Commenting on the opportunities the Summit provides for the region, the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, said: “The West Africa Industrialisation and Manufacturing Trade (West Africa IMT) event is more than a gathering. It is a platform to accelerate Africa’s march towards true industrialisation. For too long, our progress has been tied to the export of raw materials, but the time has come to unlock the full potential of our industries, scale our MSMEs, and harness our abundant manufacturing resources. Industrial growth is not just an economic imperative; it is the foundation for job creation, skills development, and sustainable prosperity. This is why the Ministry is not only endorsing West Africa IMT, but fully committed to its success, because the future of our nation and the region depends on how boldly we embrace industrialisation today.”The press conference showcased West Africa IMT’s mission of advancing industrialisation, manufacturing, and technology innovation across the region, while also highlighting the need for stakeholders to maximise the opportunities created by the AFCFTA.Stakeholders also explored the critical themes and topics that will be discussed at the Summit, including industrial policy, regional trade integration, infrastructure, access to finance, and the role of technology in driving manufacturing competitiveness.Speaking at the press conference, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events, said: “The West Africa IMT Summit is more than an industry event, it is a platform to unlock West Africa’s true industrial potential. We are at a defining moment as a region, where the decisions we make around industrialisation, manufacturing, and technology will shape our growth story for generations to come. A story that we must own and champion. Our goal is to create an open space where the industrial ecosystem can come together not just to exchange ideas but to build and implement practical solutions that strengthen industries, drive trade, and create opportunities for our people. This Summit is about accelerating an industrial revolution that is sustainable, inclusive, and capable of delivering real impact for communities across West Africa.”By creating space for open conversations and collaboration, the press briefing underscored West Africa IMT’s commitment to driving innovation, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating sustainable industrial growth across the region.The West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025, themed “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity”, will be held from 21 – 23 October 2025 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos. The Summit will unite the industrialisation ecosystem, including energy, finance, infrastructure, manufacturing, raw materials, logistics and supply chain, technology, trade, and security, to accelerate a sustainable industrial revolution for West Africa.For further information, visit: https://www.westafricaimt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.