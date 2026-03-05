March 5, 2026

Wicomico County Control Area Released

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 5, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the release of the control area within Wicomico County, MD. The previously infected premise remains under quarantine, but all other farms in the former control area, provided they are not located within another active control area, are no longer subject to movement or placement restrictions and are no longer required to conduct enhanced surveillance testing specific to the control area.

Routine HPAI surveillance continues statewide. Farms that placed birds prior to the release of the control area are still required to complete biosecurity audits if those audits have not already been completed.

What Does it Take to Release a Control Area?

The following conditions must be met to release a Control Area:

The infected flock has been depopulated, and the compost piles must be capped.

Initial virus elimination must be completed for the infected premises.

Required surveillance testing for commercial and backyard flocks must be completed. Routine surveillance will continue throughout the state. Even though these control areas have been released, any farm in a control area that did not complete a biosecurity audit and had chicks placed before the control area was closed will still need to do so.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread from flock to flock, including flocks of wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, equipment, and the clothing and shoes of caretakers. This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, and some wild bird species, such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors.

If You Have Sick Poultry Or Experience Increased Mortality

Commercial poultry producers should notify the company they grow for when they notice signs of disease.

Backyard flock owners who notice any signs of HPAI in their flock should not take dead or sick birds to a lab to be tested or move them off-site. To report any unusual or sudden increases to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810.

For more information on High Path Avian Influenza in Maryland, please visit: https://mda.maryland.gov/Pages/AvianFlu.aspx.

