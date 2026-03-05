Special February 2026

According to state statute, the districts in the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties collaboratively developed a Community Achievement Plan (CAP). The CAP serves as the plan that brings multiple stakeholders, initiatives, and plans together to collectively improve the outcomes of the students served in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Board members approved the CAP and the plan has also been approved by the superintendents of the 11 participating districts on November 13, 2025, and the Learning Community Coordinating Council on November 19, 2025. The State Board approved the CAP in a special meeting in February due to timing requirements with the TEEOSA formula.