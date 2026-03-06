Submit Release
Macarius Agnot Sentenced for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

March 4, 2026

(Kodiak, AK) â€“ On Feb. 27, 2026, Kodiak Superior Court Judge Colleen Baxter sentenced 25-year-old Macarius Agnot for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

In Oct. 2025, Agnot reached a plea agreement with the State and plead guilty to Sexual Assault in the Second Degree stemming from an Oct. 2022 incident in Port Lions.

Per the agreement, Agnot was sentenced by Judge Baxter to 15 years of incarceration with 8 of those years suspended. Following release, he will be subject to supervised felony probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers. This case was prosecuted by Kodiak District Attorney William Vitkus.

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

