AG Yost Sues Storm-Chasing Contractor for Consumer Refunds Totaling $188K

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a storm-chasing contractor accused of ghosting homeowners after accepting over $188,000 in customer payments for new roofs and siding replacements.

“These so-called ‘businesses’ aren’t here to help,” Yost said. “They’re here to make a quick buck – and certainly not an honest one.”

The lawsuit, filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, names Virginia-based CMN Group – also known as General Contractors National – and its owners, Renato Perez and Andre Kinduelo. It accuses the defendants of violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act by accepting deposits for the contracted work but then failing to deliver any services.

According to the lawsuit, in 2024, the business peddled exterior home-repair services in storm-damaged areas of northeastern Ohio and promised to work with customers’ insurance companies to complete the repairs.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has 24 unresolved complaints against CMN with alleged losses totaling $188,000. Yost’s lawsuit seeks restitution for the affected consumers who did not receive any contracted work, civil penalties and a court order barring the defendants from engaging in consumer transactions until all monetary obligations are satisfied.

How to protect yourself

The Attorney General’s Office advises Ohio consumers to take the following steps before hiring a contractor for home-repair work:

Research the business. Ask for identification from the company representative, noting the person’s name, address and phone number. Be cautious of any contractor who won’t provide this information. Check out the company’s reputation with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau and ask for references. You can also search for possible previous lawsuits filed by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section.

Get multiple written estimates. Obtaining at least three written estimates from three distinct contractors could help you weed out bad apples.

Don't make large payments in advance. Instead, pay in increments – for example, a third at the beginning of the job, a third after half of the work is completed to your satisfaction, and the final third when the job is completed.

Get all promises in writing. Insist on a written contract detailing the costs, the work to be done, the start and end dates, and any verbal promises made by the contractor. The contract should also note whether subcontractors will be used and whether the contractor has or will obtain the necessary licenses and permits. Insist on being provided a copy of every document you sign or initial.

Understand your cancellation rights. If the contract resulted from a door-to-door sale, you generally have three days to cancel the contract, according to Ohio's Home Solicitation Sales Act. The seller is required to give you written notice of these rights.

Consider paying with a credit card. Paying with a credit card, instead of in cash or by check, generally gives you greater protection to dispute unauthorized charges.

Ohio residents who believe they have been victimized by CMN or who otherwise suspect unfair and/or deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

