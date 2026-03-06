Traffic Alert- I89 N MM 24.1 Royalton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton State Police
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 N in the area of MM 21.4 in Royalton will be shut down due to a vehicle fire.
It is expected to last for approximately an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you
