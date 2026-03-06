Traffic Alert- I89 N MM 24.1 Royalton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 N in the area of MM 21.4 in Royalton will be shut down due to a vehicle fire.

It is expected to last for approximately an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you