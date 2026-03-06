Video Features Key Role of Communications in Electric Utilities

Never have I heard the essentiality of communications to utility operations explained so convincingly as in this interview with Anterix's Chris Guttman-McCabe and CPS Energy's Evan O'Mahoney.” — Llewellyn King

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric utilities, like air traffic control, operate in real time. Seconds count. Situational awareness is everything.In the modern utility, communications are a central nervous system, moving vital data.The advantages of a utility deploying a private wireless broadband network in this data-critical age is the subject of a unique episode of “Active Voice” on YouTube and Energy Central The episode features the channel’s host, Llewellyn King, interviewing two savants in the world of utility communications, Evan O’Mahoney, chief information officer at CPS Energy in San Antonio, and Chris Guttman-McCabe, chief regulatory and corporate communications officer, and head of corporate development at Anterix , which is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey.CPS Energy is the nation's largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility.Anterix provides private 900 MHz broadband spectrum and wireless infrastructure, primarily for the utility sector to modernize, secure, and automate critical infrastructure. They enable energy, gas, and water companies to build their own secure LTE networks, replacing older, less- efficient systems to improve grid resilience.Recently, Anterix signed a $13 million deal with CPS Energy to assist the utility’s move to a unified, high-speed, and secure private network.In the episode, Guttman-McCabe discusses the escalating importance of data and benefits of a private broadband network using LTE technology to the utility industry, including improved scalability and interoperability compared to relying on public carriers.O’Mahoney pointed out the utility industry, often regarded as conservative and slow to change, is in fact leading the nation in the use of artificial intelligence as part of its data infrastructure and in other applications.King, who has written about the utility industry for decades, says, “I was blown away by this interview. Never have I heard the essentiality of communications to utility operations explained so clearly and convincingly. Also, I didn’t realize how much data is generated every day by sensors, which are being installed at a huge rate by utilities.”He adds, “If you are interested in electricity, either as a professional in the industry or as an informed observer, you will learn much from watching the interview with these fascinating men.”The episode is available on the Energy Central website https://www.energycentral.com

Active Voice, Episode 10, Cris Guttman-McCabe, Anterix, and Evan O'Mahoney, CPS Energy

