SDMC at MWC 2026: Advancing AI Home from Cloud to Edge

BARCELONA , SPAIN, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 2 to 5, 2026, SDMC showcased its latest AI Home innovations at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. Built on the AI Home “1+2+X” strategy, SDMC introduced an integrated solution for operators. Centered on SDMC’s Home AI Agent—Cedar, and powered by smart connectivity and edge computing, the solution transforms home devices into AI Home Hubs. By bringing AI capabilities closer to the home, operators can move beyond traditional connectivity and unlock new value-added services.

AI-Native Wi-Fi 8 Gateway: Powering the Intelligent Edge of the Home

From tri-band Wi-Fi 8 with speeds of up to 19 Gbps to 10G fiber access, SDMC’s flagship AI Fiber Gateway brings real-time intelligence directly to the home edge. Powered by an integrated AI NPU, it classifies traffic and dynamically manages spectrum to maintain stable performance even in device-dense environments, supporting high-demand applications such as gaming and video conferencing.

The gateway also integrates Wi-Fi Sensing technology, enabling presence detection without cameras for applications like energy automation and basic home security. Combined with prplOS remote management and lifecycle capabilities, it supports large-scale deployment and OTA updates, helping operators enhance efficiency, reduce OPEX, and unlock new value-added services for connected homes.

AI Home Hub: Enabling the Next Generation of Operator Home Services

Under the AI Home “1+2+X” strategy, SDMC is accelerating the deployment of AI Home solutions across operator networks. Home network devices, streaming boxes, and other endpoints can be upgraded into AI Home Hubs that run AI workloads locally at the edge.

With local processing and coordination across devices, the hub enables seamless collaboration across the home. Operators can manage devices through a single platform and extend services across a growing ecosystem of connected terminals.

Edge AI: Deploying the Home AI Agent from Cloud to Edge

SDMC is deploying its Home AI Agent, Cedar, to the edge, enabling AI capabilities to run directly on hub devices. With local AI inference, the AI Home Hub operates within the home environment, reducing reliance on the cloud while enhancing responsiveness and privacy. Today, Cedar supports self-optimizing network management and local offline AI customer assistance. Through voice interaction and integrated knowledge bases, it answers user questions and guides basic troubleshooting—helping operators improve efficiency while reducing manual support.

Looking ahead, SDMC will expand its edge AI ecosystem through devices such as the AI Station and the AI NAS Frame, extending intelligent services across the connected home.

SDMC will continue partnering with global operators to accelerate the deployment and operation of AI Home services, unlocking new opportunities for intelligent services in the connected home.

To learn more about SDMC’s AI Home solutions, connect with the SDMC team and see AI Home in action at IBC 2026.

