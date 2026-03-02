SDMC Unveils Next-Gen Wi-Fi 8 AI Fiber Gateway: From Connectivity to AI Home Hub with Edge AI

SDMC's next-gen Wi-Fi 8 AI Fiber Gateway Edge AI Meets Wi-Fi Sensing Meet SDMC in Barcelona

SDMC will introduce its next-generation Wi-Fi 8 XGS-PON AI Fiber Gateway at MWC 2026, engineered on Broadcom’s latest platform.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDMC will introduce its next-generation Wi-Fi 8 XGS-PON AI Fiber Gateway at MWC 2026, engineered on Broadcom’s latest platform. Leveraging a strong Edge AI computing foundation and advanced Wi-Fi Sensing, the gateway enables global operators to go beyond standard connectivity, transforming it from a network device into the central intelligence of the home and enabling valuable AI Home service opportunities.

Beyond Best-Effort: Introducing Deterministic Wi-Fi 8

SDMC is making "best-effort" Wi-Fi a thing of the past. Powered by integrated NPU, the fiber gateway uses real‑time AI to optimize network performance through intelligent traffic classification and dynamic band scheduling. Latency-sensitive applications such as cloud gaming and video conferencing are optimized through AI-driven traffic prioritization and scheduling, ensuring deterministic low-latency performance and true Ultra-High Reliability—even under massive device concurrency. Simultaneously, the NPU strengthens security at the edge by functioning as a robust local AI firewall. Featuring a vertical dot-matrix design, the gateway combines minimalist aesthetics with optimal thermal management, supporting sustained peak performance.

Expanding Value-Added Boundaries: Edge AI Meets Wi-Fi Sensing

The gateway deploys precise, privacy‑safe Wi-Fi Sensing to detect human presence and movement—powering accurate Intrusion detection and intelligent automation. More importantly, the newly introduced NPU computing foundation greatly enhances the gateway's edge AI recognition and computing capabilities. This not only improves the accuracy of current applications but also paves the way for future OTA upgrades supporting near real-time fall detection and sleep insights. By keeping all spatial data strictly on-device and camera-free, SDMC ensures strong on-device privacy protection, empowering operators to confidently capture the growing AI Home security and wellness markets.

Defining the AI Home Hub: Open Ecosystems to Green OPEX

Acting as the AI Home Hub, the gateway is more than just a network device—it serves as the central intelligence for connected families. Supporting Matter 1.4, it links devices across brands under unified control. Anchored by this interoperability, the natively "AI-Ready" gateway hosts SDMC’s Home AI Agent—Cedar, driving seamless automation through natural voice commands.

This intelligence extends to energy efficiency. By combining AI traffic prediction with low-power hardware, the device can put idle radios to sleep, significantly cutting energy use. This holistic architecture helps operators cut carbon emissions, lower operating costs, and build a profitable, green digital ecosystem.

