Registration Open for the 2026 Spring Alternative Education Association Conference

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine has announced that its spring conference will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Colby College in Waterville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the theme “Building Resilience for All.”

This event represents an opportunity to learn, share, and connect with fellow educators committed to student success through alternative pathways. The 2026 Spring AEA Conference will have presentations including, but not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Alternative Education

Resonance Language (Empathy for Everyone)

Restorative Practices

From Awareness to Action: Strengthening Trauma-Informed Practice in Your Classroom

Substance Abuse (Peer Support) from SEED (Students Empowered to End Dependence)

Sustaining the Helpers: Practical Tools for Burnout and Compassion Fatigue

Beyond the High School Model: Redefining Middle School Alternative Education

In anticipation of this event, the AEA Conference committee shared: “We are beyond excited to host our Spring AEA conference! This is a special time for alternative educators and school staff to come together, build meaningful connections, and learn from one another’s experiences. Our goal is for you to leave feeling rejuvenated, inspired, and equipped to finish the school year strong. We have incredible presenters and a dedicated focus on supporting your wellness. We can’t wait to learn, grow, and recharge together!”

2026 Spring AEA Conference Information

Cost: $75 per person (which includes a provided lunch). Please note: If more than two members from your school administrative unit (SAU) attend the conference, the cost is reduced to $50 per person. Additionally, if you attended the 2025 Fall AEA Conference and submitted payment for both the Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 conferences, please contact an AEA Conference committee member (listed below) to verify your payment.

Date/Time: Friday, March 27, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Colby College Diamond Building (4000 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville, ME, 04901). Parking is in the Lunder House parking lot. This is a campus map.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs): AEA will provide CEUs for those attending with full-day participation.

Please click here to register: Registration must be completed by March 16, 2026.

With questions, please contact Tristen Hinkle, AEA President, at thinkle@msad54.org or Tracey Menard, AEA Vice President, at menart@portlandschools.org.