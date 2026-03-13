Celebrating National Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Week from March 15-21, 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to join the Maine Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community in celebrating National CACFP Week from March 15-21, 2026. This week highlights the vital role nutritious meals play in supporting children, families, and adult participants in care settings.

CACFP is a federally funded program that helps child care centers, family child care homes, afterschool programs, and adult care programs serve balanced, nutritious meals and snacks to the individuals they serve each day. Across Maine, CACFP supports thousands of meals served to children and adults in care settings each year. In 2025, CACFP daycare homes and CACFP center sites served:

1,201,550 breakfasts

1,181,632 lunches

1,468,979 snacks

291,139 dinners

These meals help ensure participating children and adults have access to the nutritious food they need to support growth, learning, health, and well-being.

Throughout the week, Maine CACFP will feature themed activities:

Monday – Fueling Maine’s Future Day : Highlighting how balanced meals and snacks support growth, learning, and wellness.

: Highlighting how balanced meals and snacks support growth, learning, and wellness. Tuesday – Color Your Plate Day : Encouraging programs to serve a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables.

: Encouraging programs to serve a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables. Wednesday – Literacy and Lunch Day : Promoting the connection between healthy meals and learning through story time.

: Promoting the connection between healthy meals and learning through story time. Thursday – Thank a Provider Day : Recognizing the dedication of childcare and adult care providers.

: Recognizing the dedication of childcare and adult care providers. Friday – Farm to CACFP Day: Celebrating the connection between local agriculture and the healthy foods served in CACFP programs.

This campaign aims to increase awareness of CACFP’s impact and celebrate the providers who help strengthen Maine communities every day.

For more information about CACFP, visit the Maine DOE website or contact the Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team.