New Technology Service Now Available

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I am excited to share that a new program for people with developmental disabilities called Home-Enabling Supports is now available for people who live in their communities in uncertified homes and are enrolled in the OPWDD Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver. Home Enabling Supports is a new way to help people with developmental disabilities have greater independence by making use of technology and tools that can reduce their reliance on staff in their home and community.

OPWDD has approved eight service providers to deliver Home Enabling Supports. Every region of the state has at least one approved provider. Approved providers may purchase Home Enabling Supports technology on a person’s behalf if they think it will help them be safer, more independent, healthier, or join in more community activities.

The tools and help might include things like:

Devices that help people with independence and safety (like smart locks and fall-detection sensors)

Technology that connects you with supports who aren’t physically present (like emergency call buttons and two-way video)

Devices that help manage health and daily tasks (like automated medication dispensers and communication devices)

If you or your family want to know more about Home Enabling Supports and if it could be good for you, please talk to your Care Manager. They can help you figure out if you can get these services and how to get started.

We are excited about Home Enabling Supports and how using them will help people with developmental disabilities in New York explore new ways to be independent, feel respected, and have more chances to do things they want to do.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner