The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is pleased to announce that we will be taking part in a survey that allows us to hear from families with children. This is the first time that OPWDD will participate in the National Core Indicators (NCI) Child Family Survey.

We are asking over 400 parents and guardians of children ages 17 and younger who use our services to take this voluntary survey and share their experiences with us.

Vital Research is helping OPWDD with this project. Beginning March 2026, their team will be sending emails and letters to eligible families letting them know that they have been chosen to take part in this survey. This will include families of children with all types of developmental disabilities who receive at least one OPWDD direct service or support in addition to care management.

If you are selected, being part of the NCI Child Family Survey is a choice. It will not change the help or support your child gets from OPWDD. You can take the survey online or by paper. By finding out about your experience with our services, we can learn how to better help children and their families.

For more information, please:

Thank you for helping to make the OPWDD service system the best that it can be.