ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 6-9)

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in a pair of metro Phoenix areas this weekend (March 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following freeway restrictions are in place: Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Val Vista Drive in Gilbert from 6 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (March 8) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper, Gilbert and Lindsay roads also closed. Detours : Eastbound Loop 202 traffic can detour along the off- and on-ramps at Val Vista Drive. Drivers also can consider alternate routes including eastbound Williams Field or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure. Note : Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 7) and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 9).

East- and westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 75th Avenue in the Northwest Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 8) for widening project. Also : 75th Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101. Detours : Consider exiting westbound Loop 101 at 67th Avenue and exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive or 59th Avenue. Drivers who normally would use 75th Avenue near Loop 101 can consider alternate routes including 67th or 83rd avenues. Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region. Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.