Arizona Wallet newest choice for digital documents

PHOENIX – ADOT MVD is providing a new digital wallet option for Arizona residents. Arizona is one of the first states to offer a digital wallet that will be able to not only hold more documents than just an ID or driver license, but also alert the owner of certain due dates and other reminders.

In addition to holding a digital version of a driver license or state ID, the Arizona Wallet will soon have the ability to securely hold digital versions of other important documents, such as vehicle registration, title and more.

This wallet will also have the ability to alert residents of critical updates or reminders like vehicle registration expiration dates that the resident could then conveniently and securely take care of directly in the Arizona Wallet.

The Arizona Wallet app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded to your phone, follow the instructions to upload your driver license or ID to the Arizona Wallet.

“ADOT MVD is proud to once again be a leader in offering additional functionality to smartphones and conveniently conducting business in this digital world,” said Jay Chilton, ADOT MVD Business Strategy Manager. “Arizona Wallet is another way ADOT MVD helps get Arizona residents out of the line and safely on the road.”

ADOT MVD is collaborating with AstreaX to bring this new state controlled digital wallet to Arizonans.

“Built for flexibility, the Arizona Wallet will be able to support a wide range of verified credentials on mobile devices,” said David Knigge, AstreaX founder and CEO. “Giving Arizona full control to add the documents and services when they choose, including vehicle documents, mDL and other ID cards such as student or employee badges to list just a few.”

Arizona Wallet is compliant with North American implementation guidelines and international standards, allowing it to be recognized and used nationally and even internationally going forward.

Arizonans can currently utilize and securely present a mDL at 250 TSA airport security checkpoints, the MVD online portal AZMVDNOW.gov and at participating retailers with the Smart ID Verifier app available on iPhone.

Arizona residents should continue to carry their physical driver license or state ID card to use in other situations, including with law enforcement.

Arizona was the first state to offer four options to store and present a digital license or ID on a smartphone. Arizona first offered the Mobile ID (mID) in 2021, then in 2022 was the first state to offer ID in Apple Wallet. Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet for Android devices became available for Arizona driver licenses or ID cards in 2023.

To learn more about mobile options for Arizona driver licenses and state IDs, please visit azdot.gov/DigitalIDs.