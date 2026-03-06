Leadership Starts Earlier: Students Help Shape Accounting’s Future

Arpan Grewal, a business student in Indiana, serves as project lead for the Student Ambassador Program. Indiana business students Harshita Multani and Arpan Grewal discuss the Student Ambassador Program's fiscal sponsorship that allows tax-deductible donations to help support future accounting leaders. Center for Accounting Transformation Stacked Blue Type

Center for Accounting Transformation expands Student Ambassador Program nationwide through nonprofit fiscal sponsorship.

Programs hit differently when they’re led by students. Because we bring our own creativity, voice and energy, it’s authentic to our generation. It’s real and relatable...” — Arpan Grewal, Indiana Business Student

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Accounting Transformation announced today that its student initiatives are now fiscally sponsored by Fiscal Sponsorship Allies (FSA), a 501(c)(3) public charity. The milestone provides the nonprofit governance, financial stewardship, and fundraising infrastructure needed to expand the Center’s student-led programs nationwide.

While the fiscal sponsorship establishes operational support, the announcement represents something larger: an investment in a new, student-driven model for professional engagement and career readiness.

*A Student-Led Bridge Between Education and the Profession*

The Center’s Student Ambassador Program positions students as a bridge between education and the professional world. Rather than relying on traditional career awareness efforts, Student Ambassadors host events for their peers, produce career-focused content, connect classmates with mentors, and share practical resources such as certification guidance, scholarships, and career preparation tools.

The program responds to a growing disconnect. Many students graduate with limited exposure to real career pathways, while employers seek adaptable, diverse, and future-ready talent. By empowering students to lead outreach and engagement themselves, the Center creates authentic peer-to-peer experiences that make the profession more visible, relatable, and accessible.

“Students respond differently when learning comes from peers who understand their questions and experiences,” said Donny Shimamoto, CPA.CITP, CGMA, founder and inspiration architect for the Center for Accounting Transformation. “When students help design programs, tell the stories, and lead conversations, the profession becomes real — not abstract. This initiative gives students both a voice and a platform to help strengthen the future of the profession.”

Through the Student Ambassador Program, participants gain leadership experience, professional identity development, mentorship connections, and access to career resources while helping fellow students navigate opportunities with greater confidence. Student Ambassadors collaborate with educators, professional organizations, firms, and industry partners to strengthen awareness of accounting and business careers.

*A Different Kind of Pipeline Initiative *

What distinguishes the initiative is its student-centered design. The program was built around a simple premise: students should help shape how they discover and navigate professional opportunities.

“Programs hit differently when they’re led by students,” said Arpan Grewal, a senior at Indiana Connections Academy and a student involved in developing the initiative. “Because we bring our own creativity, voice and energy, it’s authentic to our generation.”

Unlike traditional outreach efforts, the Student Ambassador Program places student leadership at its core. Ambassadors create resources that resonate with their peers, share real experiences, and build peer networks supported by professionals who serve as mentors.

“It’s real and relatable — not something talking at students,” Grewal added. “We’re building leadership opportunities and experiences that help us see ourselves in the profession.”

*Strengthening Infrastructure for National Growth*

FSA provides nonprofit oversight, financial stewardship, and transparent administration of funds, allowing the Center to responsibly scale while ensuring donor confidence and long-term sustainability.

“FSA is proud to fiscally sponsor the Center for Accounting Transformation,” said Olivia Cloer, Interim CEO of Fiscal Sponsorship Allies. “The work that they are doing with youth is very needed.”

Cloer noted that fiscal sponsorship allows the Center to focus on impact rather than administration.

“FSA acts as a fiscal sponsor to reduce the barriers to doing great things for communities nationwide,” she said. “It serves as an incubator so organizations can focus on their mission instead of paperwork.”

With this foundation in place, the Center plans to expand national partnerships, grow its student network, and scale leadership and workforce readiness opportunities across high schools, colleges, and professional communities.

The Center is currently inviting educators, firms, professional organizations, and individuals to participate through partnership, mentorship, and philanthropic support.

Organizations and individuals can now make tax-deductible contributions through FSA, with funds restricted to support the Center’s student initiatives. To learn more and hear directly from one of the student leaders, visit https://www.fundraisegenius.com/ca3677.

*About Fiscal Sponsorship Allies (FSA)*

Fiscal Sponsorship Allies is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides fiscal sponsorship services to charitable initiatives nationwide, reducing administrative barriers and supporting community-driven impact efforts.

*About the Center for Accounting Transformation*

The Center for Accounting Transformation was established to provide accounting professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply them, and opportunities to engage the talent and community needed to advance innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. As part of this mission, the Center’s Student Ambassador Program serves as a peer-led professional discovery experience that transforms career exploration from assumption into understanding. Through student-driven conversations, practitioner engagement, and guided collaboration, participants move from passive awareness to purposeful action — empowering emerging professionals to intentionally build meaningful careers that create impact for organizations, communities, and the world.

