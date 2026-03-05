Two New Exhibitions Opening March 6, 2026

Latifah Saafir "It Was All A Dream" and The National Quilt Museum's Biennial Contest Winners of "New Quilts From An Old Favorite: Food"

PADUCAH , KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Quilt Museum will open two new exhibitions on March 6, 2026: Latifah Saafir’s "It Was All A Dream" and "New Quilts From An Old Favorite: Food."Latifah Saafir, co-founder of the Modern Quilt Guild, established its first chapter in Los Angeles, where her studio and company are now based. Her exhibition, "It Was All A Dream," at The National Quilt Museum, features 20 quilts created from 2009 to the present. In this video , Saafir discusses her quilting journey and the selection of works for her first museum exhibition. "It Was All A Dream" will be on view through July 28, 2026.The exhibition "New Quilts From An Old Favorite: Food" is an international biennial contest and exhibition organized by The National Quilt Museum. Participating quiltmakers are challenged to create an original quilt that interprets a theme such as food and incorporates a block pattern based on a specific traditional design. For the 2026 exhibition, juried selections were made based on design, technique, and innovation. Finalists are from 20 states and 3 countries.First place: “Grandma’s Sewing Kit” by Jessica Drennan of Rigby, Idaho. Second place: “Lobster with a Side of Shrimp” by Kathleen Plumley of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Third place: “General Sew’s Chicken” by Susie Cobbs of Huntsville, Alabama. After the exhibition ends at The National Quilt Museum on July 28, 2026, it will travel to five American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek Shows across the country in 2026 and 2027.The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62+) and military, and $5 for students. Admission is complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and for members. For tickets and additional information, visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.

