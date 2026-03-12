$5 Billion Industry Prepares to Celebrate National Quilting Day, March 21, 2026

Any Which Way is the title of the quilt created by Charles Cameron, an engineer and award-winning Modern Quilter Crush Grove is a quilt made by Latifah Saafir, an engineer and the co-founder of the Modern Quilt Guild. National Quilting Day 2026 originated in Kentucky and is now celebrated around the world on the third Saturday each March.

The National Quilt Museum Celebrates National Quilting Day with exhibitions by engineers who quilt, driving new STEAM programming using quilts

We recently launched a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) curriculum for students K-12, in conjunction with Murray State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics.” — Bonnie Schrock, Executive Director of The National Quilt Museum

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Quilt Museum , in partnership with The Quilt Alliance , proudly coordinates National Quilting Day, held each year on the third Saturday in March. Originating in Kentucky, this day has grown into a global celebration for quiltmakers and enthusiasts. The public is invited to celebrate National Quilting Day at The National Quilt Museum on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 10 am – 4 pm. Live quilting demonstrations will be held throughout the galleries. Visitors can chat with talented quilters and make their own souvenirs at interactive stations, while supplies last. Special National Quilting Day offers will be available on merchandise in the onsite gift shop.Interest in quilting continues to grow, with the Craft Industry Alliance estimating annual revenues at $5 billion and more than 85 million “active creatives” in North America. The National Quilt Museum’s Executive Director, Bonnie Schrock, said, “We are seeing more youth and men, taking up quilting. It is an art form that is highly geometric, and we’re developing programming to help students see the design and precision of quilting in a whole new way.We recently launched a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) curriculum designed for students K-12, in conjunction with the Murray State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The program uses contemporary quilting to teach complex geometric and mathematical principles. Quilting is an evolving art form reflected in the museum’s mission, which is to honor today’s quilter, exemplified by two of our current exhibitions: A Curious Modern Quilter, featuring the vibrant quilts of award-winning quilter and engineer, Charles Cameron, and Latifah Saafir’s It Was All A Dream, who is also an engineer and the co-founder of the Modern Quilt Guild.The Museum is open from 10 am–5 pm on National Quilting Day; regular admission applies. For the event schedule, visit The National Quilt Museum’s website. Quilters, guilds, and quilt shops are encouraged to download and display the official 2026 National Quilting Day logo at their own celebrations. Join us in celebrating this special day!The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For tickets and additional information, visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.About The National Quilt MuseumThe National Quilt Museum (NQM) is America's premier Quilt Museum, having received the National Designation by a congressional declaration in 2008. The museum collects and presents the finest work made by today's quilters in America and worldwide. It provides national-class cultural services to diverse communities, both near and far, through exhibitions, educational programs, support of artists, and tourism development. The museum includes multiple galleries and an onsite gift shop.

