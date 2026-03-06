Siena Senior Honored by Local Magazine

Siena Senior- Extraordinary Teen Award

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Siena School is very pleased to announce that senior Sylvia Fine has been selected as one of Bethesda Magazine ’s Extraordinary Teens 2026!Sylvia is 1 of 10 local teens featured in the March–April 2026 issue of Bethesda Magazine. She’s been a Siena student since 6th grade, keeping herself strongly involved in the community throughout her time at Siena. Here are just some highlights of the work she’s done in her 7 years as a Siena student:• Co-founding the Women in STEM Club to bring a like-minded community together and introduce several school-wide initiatives, including co-organizing a donation drive for hygiene products and coordinating student and family volunteers for a bone marrow drive in conjunction with Gift of Life• Using her annual high school internship to help others, such as with the organization Restart Global and Maryland Delegate Joe Vogel• Founding the Political Advocacy Club and, among other contributions, arranging field trips to the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis to show her peers how government works and how they can advocate for change• Collaborating with engineering classmates to rearrange a common area in the science wing to improve peer-to-peer communication and community for the high school• Organizing a volunteer opportunity for high school students to visit a local Senior Center to help them better understand technology and online awarenessSylvia has shown an unwavering dedication to helping her school and local communities, modeling what strong community involvement and advocacy can look like for her fellow students. “I’m glad I’ve found places where I was able to thrive and help people in my community in need,” she shared. “The support and strategies I’ve gotten at Siena have really helped me.”The Bethesda Magazine Extraordinary Teens Award is in its 17th year. Awardees are those who excel in academics, extracurriculars, or service, as well as those who have overcome significant life obstacles. The issue featuring Sylvia is available now online and wherever Bethesda Magazine is sold.About The Siena SchoolNow in its 20th year, The Siena School, a national leader in dyslexia education, serves bright, college-bound students with language-based learning differences. The school was established in 2006 in Silver Spring, MD, where it currently serves students in grades 5-12 on its Forest Glen campus. The Northern Virginia campus serves grades 3-12, and the newer Silver Spring campus serves 3-4. Siena’s staff and board of advisors include distinguished national, state, and local education leaders and professionals. Siena’s programs are designed for students with mild (on grade level) to moderate (two grade levels behind) needs in one or more areas such as reading, writing, spelling, or math. For further information, visit www.thesienaschool.org

