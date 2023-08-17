The Siena School, Silver Spring to Add Grade 3 in Fall 2024
Leader in Dyslexia Education to Launch Satellite Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland
The earlier we can intervene and provide students with an appropriate and welcoming learning environment, the more time they will have to let their passions and talents shine.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Siena School is excited to announce the addition of Grade 3 and the opening of a satellite campus in Silver Spring for Grades 3 and 4 beginning in the 2024–25 school year.
— Katie Douglas, Head of School
In adding Grade 3, Siena will further expand its nationally recognized programming and supportive educational model for bright students with language-based learning differences. The satellite campus will be located on the grounds of Calvary Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, conveniently located right off the Capital Beltway and a mile from Siena’s Forest Glen Campus.
As new Head of School for Siena Silver Spring Katie Douglas notes, “Siena is committed to being a place that sees, values, and educates students with language-based learning differences. We are tremendously excited to extend our programming to reach 3rd graders in our community.”
With the addition of Grade 3, Siena will continue to refine its students’ elementary experience with necessary early intervention, lessons in self-advocacy, and multisensory reading techniques. Early diagnosis of dyslexia/language-based learning differences helps families identify their students’ specialized learning needs and begin adopting strategies for success.
“The earlier we can intervene and provide students with an appropriate and welcoming learning environment,” Douglas adds, “the more time they will have to let their passions and talents shine.”
Siena teachers’ expertise will further expand to our satellite campus. The elementary team will consist of our veteran experts as well as new hires to support the campus’s growth.
The admissions process has already started. Weekly school tours will be offered and applications are being received for the 2024-25 school year.
For more information, see our website.
About The Siena School
The Siena School, a leader in dyslexia education, serves bright, college-bound students with language-based learning differences. The school was established in 2006 in Silver Spring, MD, where it serves students in grades 4-12. The Northern Virginia campus serves grades 3-11. The Silver Spring Satellite Campus will serve grades 3-4 beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Siena’s staff and board of advisors include distinguished national, state, and local education leaders and professionals. Siena’s program is designed for students with mild to moderate learning needs who are experiencing a discrepancy between their academic achievement and intellectual abilities in one or more areas such as reading, writing, oral expression, or math. For further information, visit www.thesienaschool.org.
Bekah Atkinson
The Siena School
+1 301-244-3600
info@thesienaschool.org
