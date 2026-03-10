BlueGenAI and Thunderyard Partner to Accelerate Government Modernization with AI

New partnership integrates BlueGenAI’s GMAP platform with Thunderyard’s delivery expertise to accelerate modernization of mission-critical government systems.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGenAI , creator of the Government Modernization Automation Platform (GMAP), and Thunderyard Solutions, a leading enterprise transformation and technology firm, today announced a strategic partnership focused on accelerating large-scale government modernization initiatives. The announcement comes at a time when federal and state agencies face mounting pressure to modernize aging legacy systems while integrating AI capabilities in a secure, compliant manner - all under tightening budgets and increased oversight.The collaboration combines Thunderyard’s deep federal program delivery experience - including extensive work supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs - with BlueGenAI’s GMAP, an AI-powered platform purpose-built to automate and streamline the lifecycle of public sector modernization.Together, the companies will deliver a new model for government transformation: pairing enterprise-scale implementation discipline with AI-driven modernization automation to reduce risk, compress timelines, and improve predictability across complex modernization programs.A NEW MODEL FOR MODERNIZATION DELIVERYFederal and state agencies face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems while maintaining operational continuity, compliance, and mission performance. Traditional modernization efforts often span multiple years, involve fragmented requirements processes, and carry significant execution risk.Through this partnership:• Thunderyard will lead enterprise program delivery, stakeholder engagement, governance, and transformation strategy.• BlueGenAI’s GMAP will provide AI-powered automation across legacy system ingestion, structured requirements generation, solution design, application build, and deployment packaging.• Agencies will benefit from earlier validation cycles, accelerated MVP deployments, and a more predictable path from concept to production.By combining disciplined integrator-led execution with automation embedded into the modernization lifecycle, the partnership aims to shift modernization from a multi-year reinvention effort to a structured, technology-enabled acceleration model.“Modernization programs succeed when execution discipline and technology innovation move together,” said Growson Edwards, Founder and CEO of BlueGenAI. “Thunderyard brings proven enterprise transformation leadership in highly regulated federal environments. By integrating GMAP into their delivery model, we can help agencies modernize faster while maintaining the governance and rigor required in mission-critical systems.”“At Thunderyard, we are focused on delivering impactful modernization programs that improve outcomes for federal agencies,” said Larry van der Oord, CEO at Thunderyard. “Our partnership with BlueGenAI allows us to integrate AI-powered modernization automation into our enterprise delivery framework. This combination enhances our ability to reduce implementation timelines, improve clarity during requirements alignment, and deliver more predictable results for our clients.”EXPANDING THE MODERNIZATION ECOSYSTEMThe partnership reflects a broader market shift toward AI-enabled transformation models within government. Rather than replacing established integrators, BlueGenAI’s GMAP is designed to strengthen and augment delivery teams - embedding automation into structured modernization programs led by experienced firms like Thunderyard.For Thunderyard, the collaboration enhances its position as a digital transformation partner capable of incorporating advanced AI automation into federal modernization initiatives. For BlueGenAI, the partnership reinforces its strategy of building a partner-first ecosystem aligned with leading integrators serving mission-driven agencies.Together, the companies plan to pursue modernization opportunities across federal and state markets, with a focus on accelerating mission-critical system transformation while maintaining compliance, governance, and operational continuity.ABOUT BLUEGENAIBlueGenAI is the creator of the Government Modernization Automation Platform (GMAP), an AI-powered platform designed to automate and streamline the lifecycle of government modernization. From legacy system analysis through requirements generation, design, build, testing, and deployment, GMAP enables agencies and integrators to modernize mission-critical systems with improved speed, reduced risk, and greater delivery confidence. BlueGenAI is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.ABOUT THUNDERYARDThunderyard is an enterprise transformation and technology company delivering large-scale modernization initiatives for federal agencies. With extensive experience supporting mission-critical programs, including work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Thunderyard provides strategic advisory, architecture, implementation, and operational transformation services across complex government environments.

