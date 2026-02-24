BlueGenAI Expands Board with GovTech Leader Haresh Bhungalia

Seasoned GovTech executive joins BlueGenAI as it builds the first Government Modernization Automation Platform.

Modernization is no longer optional; government and citizen end users deserve next-generation technology.” — Haresh Bhungalia

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGenAI , the company pioneering the Government Modernization Automation (GMA) category, today announced that Haresh Bhungalia has joined its Board of Directors and is investing in the company as part of its current growth phase. A seasoned technology executive and GovTech investor, Haresh brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth companies serving federal, state, and enterprise markets.His appointment strengthens BlueGenAI’s leadership team as the company accelerates its mission to automate the full lifecycle of government modernization - from legacy system analysis through design, development, deployment, and ongoing operations.PROVEN BUILDER OF SCALED GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANIESHaresh Bhungalia is best known as an investor and former Chief Executive Officer of Casepoint, a global leader in legal discovery technology serving government and enterprise clients. Under his leadership, Casepoint grew to more than 575 employees, achieved sustained profitability, and secured a majority investment from Thoma Bravo, one of the largest private-equity firms focused on enterprise software.Earlier in his career, Haresh co-founded 2020 Company LLC, a federal IT services firm that helped civilian and defense agencies modernize mission-critical systems. Following its acquisition by Acentia LLC, he transitioned into technology investing and board advisory roles with high-growth firms including CollabraLink Technologies (now Groundswell Consulting), DataRPM (acquired by Progress Software), and Brandify.Haresh earned his B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan and currently serves as Chair of the Look to Michigan DC Council.DEFINING THE GOVERNMENT MODERNIZATION AUTOMATION PLATFORM CATEGORY“Government modernization has historically been labor-intensive, fragmented, and slow,” said Growson Edwards, Co-Founder and CEO of BlueGenAI. “BlueGenAI is building the automation layer that sits across proposal, design, development, testing, deployment, and long-term operations. We believe Government Modernization Automation Platforms will become core infrastructure for the public sector - and Haresh’s experience scaling durable GovTech platforms is invaluable as we define this category.”“Modernization is no longer optional; government and citizen end users deserve next-generation technology,” said Haresh Bhungalia. “We must accelerate outcomes while maintaining compliance, security, and mission continuity. BlueGenAI’s platform brings automation and intelligence to the entire modernization lifecycle. I’m excited to support the company as it delivers on this promise.”THE FIRST GOVERNMENT MODERNIZATION AUTOMATION PLATFORM (GMAP)BlueGenAI’s Government Modernization Automation Platform is purpose-built for federal, state, and local agencies and the system integrators that serve them.The platform automates:• Legacy system ingestion and requirements analysis• Future-state application blueprint generation• Data modeling and workflow orchestration• Application generation across low-code and full-stack environments• Testing and deployment acceleration• Ongoing modernization support and O&M optimizationBlueGenAI operates at the intersection of AI, low-code ecosystems, custom software, and government integrators - embedding automation directly into modernization programs across proposal, delivery, and long-term managed services.Designed with public-sector security and compliance requirements in mind, the platform supports frameworks including FAR/DFARS, NIST 800-53, CJIS, and FedRAMP readiness.ABOUT BLUEGENAIBlueGenAI ( www.bluegenai.com ) is the company defining the Government Modernization Automation (GMA) category. Purpose-built for the public sector, BlueGenAI enables agencies and government contractors to automate and accelerate the full modernization lifecycle - from legacy application definition to design, development, deployment, and ongoing operations.By embedding automation across every phase of modernization, BlueGenAI is transforming how government software is delivered.

