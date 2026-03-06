Casa Baia: A Completed Residential Interior Design Project by Guidon Studio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Baia is a recently completed residential interior design project by Guidon Studio located in Miami. The project documents the studio’s design approach, which combines contemporary spatial planning with classical architectural principles. The residence was designed with a focus on material continuity, proportion, and restrained detailing to create a cohesive interior environment.The project centers on establishing a unified architectural envelope throughout the home. Wood paneling wraps the interior and extends across walls, doors, and built-in elements to maintain visual continuity between spaces. This design strategy allows storage and doors to be integrated into the paneling, helping maintain a consistent architectural surface throughout the residence.Material selection was an important aspect of the project. The design incorporates contrasting wood tones layered throughout the interior to create depth while maintaining a balanced palette. Textural elements such as fluted detailing and organic surfaces appear across multiple areas of the home, referencing coastal influences associated with the surrounding Miami environment.Natural light was also considered as part of the overall interior design strategy. Large openings and open spatial planning allow daylight to move throughout the residence and interact with interior materials and textures. As lighting conditions change throughout the day, the surfaces and finishes reflect subtle tonal variation across the interior.The main living spaces were organized to support both everyday use and shared gathering areas. Furnishings were selected for their form and compatibility with the surrounding architectural framework. Dining and lounge areas connect through an open layout that allows movement between spaces while maintaining a cohesive design language.Private areas of the residence continue the overall material and architectural approach used throughout the project. Bedrooms incorporate soft material palettes and minimal detailing to create comfortable living environments. Custom millwork and integrated storage maintain the continuity established in the public spaces of the home. Bathrooms include stone finishes, integrated lighting, and streamlined fixtures consistent with the broader design direction of the project.Casa Baia reflects Guidon Studio’s broader design methodology, which emphasizes architectural clarity, material continuity, and spatial balance. The project represents a completed residential interior design installation that documents the studio’s approach to contemporary residential environments in Miami.Guidon StudioLocated in: The Waverly South BeachAddress: 1330 West Ave APT 502, Miami Beach, FL 33139Phone: (305) 570-8457

