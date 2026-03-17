Irth Earns Microsoft’s Certified Software Designation for Energy AI

Solutions to enhance the resiliency of critical network infrastructure

Dual-platform recognition validates Irth's AI-powered approach to damage prevention, pipeline integrity and safer critical infrastructure operations.

This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to helping operators work smarter — leveraging AI to improve safety, efficiency and compliance across their critical infrastructure programs.” — Grant Muller, Chief Technology Officer of Irth Solutions

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irth, a leading provider of cloud-based asset integrity, damage prevention and land management solutions, today announced that its Asset Integrity for Pipelines (AIP) and Utilisphere platforms have earned the Certified Software Designation (CSD) for Energy AI, reinforcing its leadership in enterprise software for critical infrastructure and asset integrity. This designation recognizes software solutions that meet Microsoft’s rigorous standards for AI capability, reliability and performance within the energy industry.Recognition That Reflects Real-World CapabilityThe Certified Software Designation for Energy AI is awarded to organizations that demonstrate advanced AI-driven functionality purpose-built for the energy sector. Earning this designation across both its AIP and Utilisphere platforms underscores Irth’s commitment to delivering intelligent, data-driven tools for utility and pipeline operators.AIP is Irth’s next-generation software platform designed to modernize pipeline integrity programs through advanced data science, machine learning, anomaly analysis and corrosion modeling. Utilisphere is Irth’s industry-leading platform for damage prevention, compliance and operational workflows, supporting utility operators across locate and mark, ticket management and field operations.“Earning the Certified Software Designation for Energy AI is a meaningful validation of the work our team has put into building intelligent, purpose-built solutions for the energy industry,” said Grant Muller, Chief Technology Officer of Irth. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to helping operators work smarter — leveraging AI to improve safety, efficiency and compliance across their critical infrastructure programs.”AI That Drives Operational ValueThe AI capabilities embedded in AIP and Utilisphere go beyond automation to drive measurable operational outcomes. In AIP, machine learning and data science models automate anomaly classification, accelerate assessment analysis and enhance corrosion growth predictions, enabling operators to make faster, more confident integrity decisions. In Utilisphere, AI-powered features streamline ticket routing, identify potential issues within utility locate workflows and enable predictive risk scoring to strengthen damage prevention programs.Together, these capabilities represent a comprehensive approach to Energy AI — one that unifies data, operational workflows, and AI-driven risk intelligence across critical network infrastructure. By identifying risk earlier in the lifecycle and delivering the right information to the right teams at the right time, Irth empowers field crews, engineers and operators to move from reactive response to proactive performance management.About IrthIrth, a TPG portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, delivers enterprise software for critical network infrastructure. For over 30 years, energy, utility and telecom companies across the U.S. and Canada have trusted Irth for damage prevention, asset integrity, land management and training solutions. Powered by geospatial data, business intelligence and AI, Irth's market-leading SaaS platform delivers the 360-degree situational awareness operators need to proactively mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance — helping ensure the resilient, sustainable delivery of essential services that millions of people and businesses rely on every day.Media Contact:IrthJosh Fullerjfuller@irthsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.