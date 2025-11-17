Irth Solutions and Jee Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Pipeline Integrity Solutions Across EMEA

Irth Solutions, Inc. and Jee Ltd have formalised a strategic partnership to deliver integrated solutions that enhance pipeline safety and operational efficiency for operators across the UK, Europe and Africa.

LONDON, OH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a leader in cloud-native software for asset integrity and risk management, and Jee Ltd, a UK-based engineering consultancy with 30+ years in pipeline design and integrity management, have formalised a strategic partnership to deliver integrated solutions that enhance pipeline safety and operational efficiency for operators across the UK, Europe and Africa.Delivering Integrated Value to Pipeline OperatorsBy combining Irth’s cloud-native analytics with Jee’s decades of engineering expertise, operators gain a powerful blend of advanced technology and proven insight. With Irth’s Asset Integrity for Pipelines (AIP) software, clients gain the ability to align, integrate, and evaluate pipeline integrity data, a key example of which is the rapid import, overlaying, and intelligent matching of pipeline defects from multiple inline inspection runs. Jee offers the service of importing the ILI data, running the AIP software, adding corrosion growth analysis, risk assessments, and fitness-for-service evaluations as appropriate, and outputting the pipeline integrity assessment.A Strategic Alliance Built on Technology and ExpertiseHaving now successfully completed several projects using AIP, Jee is now discussing the benefits it can bring to its customers and prospective clients. They can utilize Jee’s AIP platform, or alternatively, customers can set up their own AIP platform, in which case Jee could assist with the implementation and use. To support a smooth partnership, Irth Solutions will deliver software access, hands-on training, and ongoing technical support.Empowering Operators Through Technology and ServiceTogether, Jee and Irth Solutions will deliver:• Automated engineering analysis: using Jee’s AIP platform and supporting engineering services for inline inspection alignment, corrosion growth analysis, fitness-for-service evaluations, and automated reporting.• Product and service access: Licensing AIP directly from Irth Solutions, with local support from Jee, streamlining the process of onboarding and training clients in the UK.• Engineering and technical support: From data ingestion to anomaly analysis to reporting, the Jee and Irth Solutions team offers direct guidance on the configuration and application of AIP to its clients.Leadership Perspectives“We’re thrilled to formalize our partnership with Jee,” said Brandon Taylor, Chief Business Officer of Irth Solutions. “Their proven track record in pipeline engineering and customer service complements AIP perfectly. Together, we’ll help operators in EMEA unlock greater efficiency and data-driven integrity management.”“As a trusted partner to our clients, we’re committed to delivering solutions that combine innovation with value,” said Trevor Jee, Managing Director of Jee. “Through our collaboration with Irth Solutions, we’re excited to offer a smart, cost-efficient approach to integrity management—powered by advanced analytics and automation from a partner we trust.”Jee has already implemented this solution successfully on several client projects, demonstrating its value in real-world integrity management. Further details of these projects will be shared soon.About Irth SolutionsIrth Solutions, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides cloud-native SaaS solutions that centralize and analyze asset integrity, risk, and damage prevention data. Its Asset Integrity for Pipelines (AIP) platform enables operators to make data-driven integrity decisions with confidence through advanced analytics, real-time reporting, and audit-ready compliance.About JeeJee provides pipeline and subsea engineering consultancy services, including training, for the energy sector. With offices in the UK and European Union, Jee has been working successfully with our customers and staff for over three decades.Media Contacts:Irth Solutions — Josh Fuller, jfuller@irthsolutions.comJee— Tunde Nagy, tunde.nagy@jee.co.uk

