The Yellow Jacket Space Program @ Georgia Tech and Valworx Announce Partnership to develop engine ignition devices.

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with The Yellow Jacket Space Program (YJSP), Georgia Tech’s student rocketry team, which is dedicated to developing their newest vehicle, Hopper, a self-landing liquid rocket designed to advance collegiate rocketry capabilities.

“Georgia Tech’s student rocketry team, YJSP, continues to build on prior innovations, and we're excited to play a part in helping the next generation of aerospace leaders push the boundaries of student-led rocketry," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

“Our students are currently developing a torch igniter system for our main engine that will enable reliable engine startups — a capability that would be the first of its kind on YJSP. The system utilizes both gaseous oxygen (GOX) and RP-1 and requires precise fluid routing from our propellant tanks to the torch assembly on our test stand,” said Max McCaffery, Fluids Engineer.

“Through their sponsorship and support, Valworx has provided stainless steel ball valves and check valves that are critical to the performance and safety of our torch igniter test stand. Their contribution is helping bring this hardware to life rapidly to advance our program capabilities,” McCaffery added.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel,

brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free

lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products

are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty. Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and

preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price,

delivery, and performance. For more information, visit https://www.valworx.com.

About The Yellow Jacket Space Program @ Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jacket Space Program (YJSP) is a student-led organization founded in 2015 to bring advanced rocketry development to the Georgia Institute of Technology. The program has the goal of designing, building, and flying a sounding rocket capable of carrying a 10kg scientific payload past the 100km Kármán line. The suborbital launch vehicle is planned to be a liquid-fueled, active-controlled rocket with separation and recovery operations. The program has just under 60 members, bringing together undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of disciplines, including Aerospace, Mechanical, Electrical, and Industrial Engineering, along with Computer Science and Business. The project is led by students and operates under the faculty advisement of the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering. For more information, visit https://www.gtspaceprogram.com/.

