Texas A&M University and Valworx Announce Partnership for Cryogenic Rocket Engine Design

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with the Rocket Engine Design Team at Texas A&M University to design, manufacture, and test rocket engines.

“Valworx is excited to play a part in supporting the next generation of aerospace leaders, and we wish the Rocket Engine Design Team much success,” said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

“Valworx’s generous donation is providing nearly all the critical valve hardware for Ragnarök, Texas A&M Rocket Engine Design’s newest liquid rocket engine. Ragnarök will be Texas A&M’s first-ever cryogenic rocket engine, the most powerful engine to date, and RED’s third complete engine program. This partnership significantly reduces project costs and accelerates our development timeline, helping enable a full engine hot-fire campaign before the end of 2026,” said Gage Wallace, Director of Rocket Engine Design.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty. Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance. For more info, visit https://www.valworx.com.

About the Rocket Engine Design Team at Texas A&M University

Texas A&M Rocket Engine Design (RED) is a student-led engineering organization dedicated to the design, manufacturing, and testing of liquid rocket propulsion systems. The team focuses on hands-on development of flight and test hardware, giving students experience with practical aerospace design, systems engineering, and propulsion testing. RED has successfully developed multiple liquid rocket engines and continues to advance increasingly complex propulsion systems, while preparing students for careers in the aerospace industry. For more information, visit https://www.tamured.space/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.