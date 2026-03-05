Fiscor Expands Into Integrated Financial Platform

Fiscor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiscor, a modern financial planning platform focused on long-term wealth modeling, today announced the upcoming release of its integrated self-directed trading platform. The expansion follows the company’s public launch and pre-seed funding round backed by licensed financial advisors.Founded in 2025, Fiscor has raised early-stage capital from industry professionals who provide strategic alignment and operational insight. With this funding, the company has:• Built and publicly launched its automated financial planning platform• Developed a proprietary long-term projection engine• Built structured scenario modeling architecture• Engineered a forward-looking net worth and retirement simulation system• Completed development of its integrated user-directed trading platform• Established early adoption among long-term wealth-focused usersThe company’s development to date reflects a focused, capital-efficient build strategy centered on core financial infrastructure.One Financial Ecosystem: Planning and ExecutionFinancial planning and investment execution have historically existed in separate systems. Fiscor is unifying these functions into a single financial ecosystem that allows individuals to move from structured long-term planning to direct self-directed execution within the same environment.The platform enables users to:• Monitor real-time net worth• Model retirement and financial independence• Analyze income streams and liabilities• Simulate major financial decisions• Evaluate multiple forward-looking scenariosFiscor applies CFP-backed financial planning methodologies combined with selectively integrated artificial intelligence to deliver institutional-grade modeling through modern software infrastructure.The trading functionality will be strictly self-directed at launch. Fiscor does not act discretionarily on behalf of users. The release aligns financial insight with implementation while maintaining user control and regulatory foresight.Positioning and DirectionFiscor operates at the intersection of financial planning software and execution infrastructure, positioning the company within an emerging category of integrated financial platforms. By combining structured modeling with built-in execution capability, Fiscor is building foundational infrastructure designed to scale with user engagement over time.Founded in 2025, the company was created to modernize long-term financial decision-making through disciplined financial logic and unified system design.Fiscor is publicly available at: www.myfiscor.com

