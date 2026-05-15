Ontario-Born Siblings Camille and Malcolm Spence Mark Major Career Milestones in Dance and Hockey

Camille and Malcolm Spence

New York-based siblings Camille and Malcolm Spence celebrate major career milestones in dance and professional hockey.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario-born siblings Camille and Malcolm Spence are drawing attention for recent accomplishments in the worlds of dance and professional hockey, marking an important chapter in their careers after years of supporting each other’s ambitions across two highly competitive industries.Raised in Ontario, Canada, the siblings pursued nontraditional career paths from an early age while maintaining a close bond rooted in mutual encouragement and shared determination. With less than three years between them, Camille and Malcolm spent much of their teenage years pursuing separate opportunities while continuing to support one another through demanding schedules and career transitions.At 17 years old, Camille Spence moved to New York City to pursue professional dance training and higher education. Around the same time, Malcolm Spence relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he began his hockey career in the Ontario Hockey League with the Erie Otters before later continuing his academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan.Despite living in different cities and balancing intense schedules, the siblings regularly traveled to support one another’s performances, games, and major career moments.The summer of 2025 became a particularly significant period for the Spence family. Camille graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance and was also named one of 15 finalists at the A.C.E. Awards in New York City in recognition of her choreography work. The achievement positioned her among emerging young talents in the dance industry.Just weeks earlier, the Spence family gathered in Los Angeles for the 2025 NHL Draft, where Malcolm Spence was selected by the New York Rangers after two days of anticipation and media attention surrounding the event.The outcome marked a meaningful moment for the siblings, whose personal and professional journeys have remained closely connected despite pursuing careers in different industries. With Camille building her career in New York’s dance and creative scene and Malcolm beginning his professional hockey journey with a New York franchise, the siblings continue to pursue the goals they once discussed growing up together in Canada.Family members say the support system between the two has remained a key factor in helping them navigate the pressure and uncertainty often associated with careers in professional sports and the performing arts.For more information, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.