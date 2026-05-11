Sean Callagy joins Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast to share the 90/10 rule for trust and income growth

Blind, self-funded billionaire entrepreneur and founder discusses how influence mastery drives business success on the world's #1 mental health podcast

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Callagy , blind entrepreneur and founder of The Unblinded Formula, appeared on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the world’s No. 1 mental health podcast, to discuss the mindset shifts and influence strategies behind income growth, trust-building and lasting success.In the episode, titled “The #1 Skill That Controls Your Income (Use This 90/10 Rule to Build Trust and Create More Opportunities),” Callagy joins host Jay Shetty to explore how limiting beliefs, shaped by family, society and early experience, silently cap what most people believe is possible.Drawing on his personal journey of gradually losing his vision, Callagy reframes adversity as a catalyst for clarity and urgency rather than a barrier to success.Central to the conversation is Callagy’s 90/10 rule: that 90% of influence is built on relationship, character and genuine value creation, with only 10% tied to tactical skill. It is a principle Callagy has refined over two decades of training Fortune 500 companies and delivering more than 2,000 keynotes globally.“Most people are trying to solve an influence problem with information,” said Sean Callagy, founder of Unblinded. “What actually controls your income is the ability to build authentic trust, and that is a skill anyone can master.”The episode also examines how fear-driven decision-making limits financial growth and why becoming “unblinded,” seeing one’s own potential clearly, is the foundational shift required before any business strategy can take hold.The full episode is available on all major platforms, including audacy.com About Sean CallagySean Callagy is a blind entrepreneur, attorney and business strategist who has codified the science of human influence into The Unblinded Formula. As founder of Callagy Recovery (valued at $1 billion-plus) and Callagy Law, and co-founder of ACTi AI and Unblinded, Callagy is on track to become the first blind, self-funded unicorn founder in history. Host of Unblinded, the #1 Apple business podcast and ranked #9 overall, Callagy has interviewed industry titans including Tom Brady, Magic Johnson, Charlie Sheen, David Maisel, Mike Tyson and other influential leaders. Endorsed by Tony Robbins and Jay Abraham, he has delivered more than 2,000 keynotes and trained Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Sean Callagy, visit callagylaw.com , callagyrecovery.com, unblindedmastery.com and acti.ai.

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