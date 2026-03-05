Confusion Between Mesh and Micron Ratings Continues to Create Challenges in Water Filtration Selection

Mesh counts openings per inch. Microns measure particle size. Understanding the difference starts here.

Rusco launches mesh-to-micron conversion tool to reduce filter rating confusion and improve water system performance across irrigation and treatment.

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite their widespread use across irrigation, water treatment, and industrial applications, mesh and micron filtration ratings remain a common source of confusion for professionals responsible for specifying and maintaining filtration systems. While both terms describe particle size, they originate from different measurement standards and are often used interchangeably, leading to improper filter selection, premature clogging, reduced system performance, and unnecessary maintenance. The issue is especially common in environments where irrigation, agricultural, and potable water systems overlap.“Mesh and micron ratings serve different purposes, but they’re frequently treated as equivalent,” said Neal White, President and CEO of Rusco. “That misunderstanding can create real-world problems—from inefficiency to equipment damage—particularly when systems are designed or serviced without clear conversion guidance.”Mesh ratings, traditionally used in irrigation and agricultural filtration, are based on the number of openings per linear inch in a screen. Micron ratings, more common in drinking water and treatment applications, measure particle size directly in micrometers. Without a clear understanding of how the two relate, professionals may unintentionally under- or over-filter, impacting flow rates and system longevity. Industry experts note that as water systems become more integrated—and as concerns around water quality, efficiency, and regulation continue to grow—the need for clearer specification tools has increased. Manufacturers and suppliers are responding by placing greater emphasis on education and practical resources that help installers, engineers, and distributors make informed decisions. As part of that effort, Rusco recently introduced a mesh-to-micron conversion resource designed to support professionals working across multiple filtration standards. The tool reflects a broader industry shift toward reducing friction in system design and helping customers avoid common specification errors.“Providing clarity around filtration standards isn’t about selling a product,” White added. “It’s about helping people choose the right solution for their application and ensuring systems perform as intended.”The mesh-to-micron calculator is available at rusco.com/calculator.About RuscoRusco is an American manufacturer based in Brooksville, Florida, with more than 40 years of experience designing water filtration and flow control solutions for residential and commercial applications, including private well systems and end-user systems supplied by municipal (city) water.About Vu-FlowVu-Flow is a U.S.-based manufacturer of water filtration and irrigation products serving agricultural, industrial, and commercial markets for over four decades. The company is recognized for durable, cost-effective filtration solutions and a strong commitment to customer service. Learn more at vuflow.com.Media Contact:Neal White, President & CEO, Rusco / Vu-Flownwhite@rusco.comTheresa Miller, General Manager, Rusco / Vu-Flowtheresa@rusco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.